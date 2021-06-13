NBA Playoffs 2021: Kawhi Leonard and Paul George combine for 65 as Clippers blowout Jazz for crucial Game 3 win
For the second straight series, the LA Clippers hit back after going down 2-0, cruising to a comfortable 132-96 win over the Utah Jazz in Game 3. Behind big games from their superstar duo of Kawhi Leonard and Paul George - a combined 65 points - the Los Angeles franchise won Game 3 despite the Jazz knocking down 19 3-pointers and finishing with six players with at least nine points.www.sportingnews.com