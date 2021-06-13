NBA Playoffs 2021: Kawhi Leonard and Paul George combine for 65 as Clippers blowout Jazz for crucial Game 3 win

NBA DFS Picks (Showdown) June 22nd. There is a reason that Paul George is the most expensive player on today’s slate. The Kawhi-less Clippers dropped Game One in this series despite a solid outing. George didn’t have his best shooting night, but he still shot 10-26, including 7-15 from three, on his way to 55.5 fantasy points. George is normally a 40%+ shooter anyways, but he’s been especially good against Phoenix this year. He’s shot 51.1% from the floor and 55.8% from three in four games with the Suns this season. I believe we can get 100+ fantasy points from George in the captain seat if the cards fall just right.