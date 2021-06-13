Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

NBA Playoffs 2021: Kawhi Leonard and Paul George combine for 65 as Clippers blowout Jazz for crucial Game 3 win

By Yash Matange
Sporting News
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the second straight series, the LA Clippers hit back after going down 2-0, cruising to a comfortable 132-96 win over the Utah Jazz in Game 3. Behind big games from their superstar duo of Kawhi Leonard and Paul George - a combined 65 points - the Los Angeles franchise won Game 3 despite the Jazz knocking down 19 3-pointers and finishing with six players with at least nine points.

www.sportingnews.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nicolas Batum
Person
Kawhi Leonard
Person
Marcus Morris Sr.
Person
Jordan Clarkson
Person
Joe Ingles
Person
Reggie Jackson
Person
Paul George
Person
Donovan Mitchell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Playoffs#Playoff Games#The La Clippers#Espnnba#Pg#Aussie Joe Ingles#Espn Stats Info
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
News Break
Basketball
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Clippers
News Break
Sports
NBA Teams
Dallas Mavericks
NBA Teams
Utah Jazz
NBA Teams
Houston Rockets
Related
NBAESPN

Paul George sets tone with bounce-back effort as LA Clippers rout Utah Jazz in needed Game 3 win

LOS ANGELES -- Paul George used a cross-over dribble to move to his left before drilling a rainbow step-back 3-pointer over Royce O'Neale and letting out a scream. After hearing Jazz fans chant "overrated" at him for two games in Utah, an aggressive George had his best game of the playoffs, scoring 20 of his 31 points in the first half to set a much-needed tone for the LA Clippers on Saturday night. Kawhi Leonard then scored 24 of his 34 points in the second half to help the Clippers rout the Utah Jazz, 132-106, and get their first win of this Western Conference semifinal series.
NBAHenry County Daily Herald

Kawhi Leonard, Clippers try to even series with Jazz

The Los Angeles Clippers got back into the Western Conference semifinals by winning Game 3 and Monday night will host the Utah Jazz looking to even the series at two games apiece. Kawhi Leonard and Paul George each scored 30 points in the same game for the first time this...
NBAwopular.com

Stephen A. Reacts To Kawhi And Paul George Scoring 31 Points In Game 4 & Picks The Jazz To Win In 7 - Espn

Stephen A. reacts to Kawhi and Paul George scoring 31 points in Game 4 & picks the Jazz to win in 7 ESPNKawhi Leonard’s New Balance KAWHI “New Money” Launches July 1st Sneaker NewsPaul George CROSSES Joe Ingles & Drains a Stepback Three House of HighlightsA 'true, true PG' - How Paul George is learning to create for others ESPNIan Eagle Laughs At His Son's Notorious B.I.G.
NBAblackchronicle.com

NBA Playoffs 2021 – Without Kawhi Leonard, Paul George pledged to carry the LA Clippers through Game 5

Every person who lived, worked or played in the NBA bubble in Lake Buena Vista, Florida, last summer was affected by the experience — some rather profoundly. Between the isolation, the separation from friends and family, the inability to escape from the game — or even the Disney campus — the challenges presented by the bubble were unprecedented. And by and large, the teams who were the most successful in the playoffs were those who handled those challenges with the most aplomb.
NBAnbcsportsedge.com

NBA DFS Plays Tuesday 6/22

This article aims to highlight some of the best NBA DFS Plays at every position for your cash game lineups. Keep in mind that the following player write-ups were constructed earlier in the day, and sometimes injury/rest situations can alter the fantasy landscape. Monitoring our NBA News & Headlines Feed throughout the day will keep you in the loop while giving you the subsequent DFS consequences of each information piece.
NBAsportsgamblingpodcast.com

NBA DFS Picks 6/22 – LAC/PHO Showdown

NBA DFS Picks (Showdown) June 22nd. There is a reason that Paul George is the most expensive player on today’s slate. The Kawhi-less Clippers dropped Game One in this series despite a solid outing. George didn’t have his best shooting night, but he still shot 10-26, including 7-15 from three, on his way to 55.5 fantasy points. George is normally a 40%+ shooter anyways, but he’s been especially good against Phoenix this year. He’s shot 51.1% from the floor and 55.8% from three in four games with the Suns this season. I believe we can get 100+ fantasy points from George in the captain seat if the cards fall just right.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Is it time to blow up the Utah Jazz this offseason?

Despite having the NBA’s best record this season, the Utah Jazz (52-20) fell short of a title, and now the team may be at a crossroads. For the fifth-straight season, Utah fell short of reaching the Western Conference Finals. Their most recent second-round playoff loss to a Kawhi Leonard-less Clippers team may be the most disappointing, having led the series 2-0 before losing four straight games. Now comes the question of whether or not it’s time to blow up the team this offseason.
NBAPosted by
AllClippers

Kawhi Leonard Doing 'Everything He Can' To Rejoin Clippers

The LA Clippers have finally lost a playoff game without Kawhi Leonard, and his presence was definitely needed in Game 1. Kawhi may not be playing with the Clippers, but the team says he's doing everything he can to rejoin the team. "He's doing everything he can to make an...
NBACBS Sports

Team USA roster tracker: James Harden, Kevin Durant among stars committed to play in Olympics this summer

When last we saw Team USA on the international stage, it finished seventh in the 2019 FIBA World Cup. Entering that tournament, the Americans had won 58 consecutive games in international competition dating back to the 2006 World Cup, but the 2019 roster was perhaps the weakest Team USA had ever fielded with NBA players. Kemba Walker, Khris Middleton and Brook Lopez were the only players on the team who had made an All-Star Game prior to that tournament. Youngsters like Donovan Mitchell, Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown led the way, but they came up short against more experienced teams like France and Serbia.
NBAprosportsextra.com

Utah Jazz Legend Found Dead; Russell Westbrook Has Strong Words About Washington Wizards Head Coach Scott Brooks!

It is never easy to report on the death of a professional athlete. Late last week, it was announced we had another professional athlete lose his life. Mark Eaton, a former NBA star who played with the Utah Jazz, has passed away. He was 64. According to a local CBS affiliate in Summit County, UT, Eaton left his home to take a bike ride around 8 p.m. local time on Friday evening, but never returned.