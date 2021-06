Grace Lynn Keller, 22, of Island Lake, Illinois, was crowned Miss Iowa 2021 Saturday night to wrap up the competition held this weekend at the Adler Theatre in Davenport. Keller, Miss Eastern Iowa, is the daughter of Steve and Karen Keller. She attended the University of Iowa, earning a bachelor’s degree in journalism and mass communication. Her talent is contemporary dance. Her social impact is Read to Succeed: Promoting Literacy in Grades K-3.