The Young Bucks appear at Impact Against All Odds
The Young Bucks appeared at the end of tonight’s Impact Against All Odds event, helping Kenny Omega retain the Impact World title. The Bucks appeared at the end of the Impact World title match, which was held at the Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida. After a ref bump, the Bucks appeared and superkicked Moose, then laid him out with the BTE trigger. They then helped Omega lift up Moose so Omega could pin him with the One Winged Angel to retain the title.www.f4wonline.com