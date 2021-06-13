Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
WWE

The Young Bucks appear at Impact Against All Odds

f4wonline.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Young Bucks appeared at the end of tonight’s Impact Against All Odds event, helping Kenny Omega retain the Impact World title. The Bucks appeared at the end of the Impact World title match, which was held at the Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida. After a ref bump, the Bucks appeared and superkicked Moose, then laid him out with the BTE trigger. They then helped Omega lift up Moose so Omega could pin him with the One Winged Angel to retain the title.

www.f4wonline.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
State
Florida State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott D'amore
Person
Tony Schiavone
Person
Sami Callihan
Person
The Young Bucks
Person
Kenny Omega
Person
Tommy Dreamer
Person
Don Callis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Combat#Superkicked Moose#Bte#Impact#The Good Brothers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Combat Sports
News Break
WWE
News Break
Sports
Related
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Rey Mysterio Daughter ‘Gone’ For Bad Reason

The former WWE star Westin Blake recently join Riju Dasgupta of Sportskeeda. He went on to discuss the idea pitched regarding their feud with recently released star,Buddy Murphy and The Mysterios. Blake, who is a former Forgotten Sons member had a lot to share about the plans that were nixed...
WWElastwordonsports.com

Preview: IMPACT Wrestling – Against All Odds Go-Home Show (6/10/21)

IMPACT Wrestling returns this Thursday night on AXS TV for the Against All Odds go-home show. IMPACT will have a summit with AEW and a Knockouts match with title implications will take place. You can catch all of the action starting at 8 PM EST. The preshow, Before the IMPACT, will begin at 7 PM EST and will feature Deaner against Crazzy Steve. Let’s see what the Against All Odds go-home show has in store for us.
Combat Sportslastwordonsports.com

Match Point: Satoshi Kojima vs. Joe Doering, IMPACT Against All Odds (6/12/21)

Match Point is an ongoing series at Last Word on Pro Wrestling, where we look at intriguing matchups in indie wrestling and beyond. They may be dream matches, first-time matchups, or hotly anticipated rematches. This edition looks at the upcoming cross-promotional super fight between New Japan Pro-Wrestling legend Satoshi Kojima and IMPACT Wrestling‘s Joe Doering of Violent By Design at this Saturday’s IMPACT PPV, Against All Odds.
WWEPro Wrestling Torch

VIP AUDIO 6/14 – Impact Against All Odds PPV Roundtable (w/Radican, Fann, and Lilly): Thoughts on Omega-Moose main event, solid undercard, direction of Impact going into Slammiversary (46 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch columnist Sean Radican is joined by PWTorch columnist Rich Fann and PWTorch contributor Darrin Lilly for the Impact Against All Odds PPV roundtable. The show begins with an in-depth look at the main event, which featured Kenny Omega defending the Impact World Championship against Moose. Radican, Fann, and Lilly then move backwards through the card and discuss the highlights and some annoying booking tropes that hampered what was an overall good show slightly. The show closes with a look ahead as Impact builds towards their big Slammiversary PPV in July.
WWEPro Wrestling Torch

THIS WEEK IN IMPACT WRESTLING 6/10: Preview, analysis, and updates on all things Impact Wrestling leading up to Against All Odds

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... With his win over TJP, Josh Alexander solidified himself at the top of the X Division. After the match, Alexander did an interview saying that he was the only Impact wrestler holding gold. Could this be a nod to him getting a match against current Impact World Champion Kenny Omega? I think that’s a match that fans could really get behind.
WWEPosted by
Fightful

The Good Brothers To Face Sami Callihan And Tommy Dreamer At IMPACT Against All Odds

A new match has been announced for IMPACT Against All Odds. On the June 10 episode of IMPACT Wrestling, Scott D'Amore and Tony Khan announced that Sami Callihan would not be added to Kenny Omega and Moose's Championship Match at Against All Odds. Instead, it was decided that the two would do battle at Daily's Place with the winner going on to defend the belt against Callihan at Slammiversary on July 17.
WWEewrestlingnews.com

Kenny Omega Retains Impact Wrestling World Title At Against All Odds

Impact Wrestling Champion Kenny Omega vs. Moose took place at the Against All Odds special on Saturday night from Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida. The match saw Omega go over after some outside inference by The Young Bucks. Post-match, Sami Callihan attacked the bucks then hit Omega with a chair. This resulted in Don Callis firing Callihan for doing so.
WWEwrestlingnewsworld.com

WNW Retro Review First Watch: TNA Against All Odds 2.13.05

We go backstage to Shane Douglas as he is at the door or Jeff Jarrett’s dressing room. Larry Zybysko comes out of the room and says that it was the biggest legal battle he ever seen. We then go to Scott Hudson who is at the door of Kevin Nash’s dressing room looking to get a word with him.
WWEPro Wrestling Torch

Impact World Championship match changed at Against All Odds, winner to face Sami Callihan at Slammiversary

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... The Impact World Championship match at Against All Odds has a new location. On Impact television tonight, Scott D’Amore and Tony Khan announced that the Kenny Omega vs. Moose championship main event would take place on Omega’s home turf at Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida. D’Amore also announced that the winner of that match would face Sami Callihan at Slammiversary in July.
WWEbleedingcool.com

Omega vs. Moose Set for Against All Odds, Sami Callihan Faces Winner

The future is shaping up for the crossover between Impact Wrestling and AEW, and it looks to be getting even better during the "return of the crowds" era. Moose is set to challenge Kenny Omega for the Impact Wrestling Championship this Saturday at the Against All Odds Impact Plus special, and the winner of that match will face Sami Callihan at Slammiversary in July, in front of Impact fans.
WWE411mania.com

FITE TV Experiences Technical Difficulties Prior To Impact Wrestling Against All Odds

For those who tuned into Impact Wrestling Against All Odds, they may have noticed the show having some technical difficulties prior to the official start. Several bits of various matches were shown ahead of time, including the beginning couple of minutes of W. Morrissey vs. Rich Swann. The feed appears to be working properly now, as the show has opened with Good Brothers vs. Sami Callihan & Tommy Dreamer. You can follow along with our live coverage here.
WWEPosted by
Fightful

Jordynne Grace vs. Tenille Dashwood Set For IMPACT Against All Odds

Another bout has been proposed for IMPACT Against All Odds. Over the past two months, Tenille Dashwood has been on the hunt for a new tag team partner. At first, she had her sights set on Taylor Wilde, but Knockouts Legend made it clear that they were not friends. As of late, Tenille has turned her attention to Rachael Ellering.
WWEBleacher Report

Impact Against All Odds Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction, and Highlights

The future of Impact Wrestling was at stake Saturday night as All Elite Wrestling star Kenny Omega defended the company's world championship against Moose in a blockbuster, inter-promotional main event with long-reaching consequences. That match headlined a card that featured all but one of Impact's major titles up for grabs...
WWEPro Wrestling Torch

Radican’s 6/12 Impact Against All Odds blog: results and analysis of Swann vs. Morrisey, Rosemary vs. Purazzo, Omega vs. Moose main event

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... TAPED IN NASHVILLE, TENN & JACKSONVILLE, FLA. (1) The Good Brothers vs. Sami Callihan & Tommy Dreamer. Lots of weapons involved. Dreamer room a chair right to the legs and was back up in seconds. Good Brothers hit Dreamer with a Magic Killer through a table, but Callihan made the save. Callihan eventually hit Gallows and then Anderson with a bat. He made the cover on Anderson for the win.
WWEringsidenews.com

Young Bucks Hint At Bringing Back Generation Me After Impact Wrestling Invasion

Kenny Omega retained the Impact Wrestling World Title at Against All Odds, but he had a little help. The Young Bucks invaded the ring and took out Moose with Superkicks and a BTE Trigger. Then they helped Omega get the big man up for a One Winged Angel for the win. This apparently brought back the Buck Brothers as well.
WWEthehypemagazine.com

IMPACT Wrestling Star Rosemary On Her Championship Match At “Against All Odds,” Problems With Humans, Nashville, Music, & More

IMPACT Wrestling has started off 2021 strong, recently making headlines with last month’s Under Siege pay-per-view. IMPACT’s next big televised event will be Against All Odds on June 12, 2021, as airing via the IMPACT Plus! network. Meanwhile, IMPACT Wrestling itself — which airs on Tuesday nights at 8:00 PM EST / 7:00 PM CST, as preceded by the Before The Impact program and followed by the IMPACT In 60 program — is regularly the highest-rated show on the AXS TV network.
WWEwrestlinginc.com

Former WWE Superstar To Debut On Impact Wrestling, Against All Odds Fallout Update

Former WWE Superstar Steve Maclin (fka Steve Cutler) is scheduled to make his Impact Wrestling debut this Thursday on AXS TV. Impact aired the first vignette for Maclin’s arrival a few weeks back, and now they have announced that he will make his in-ring debut this Thursday on the post-Against All Odds episode. There is no word yet on who he will be wrestling.
WWEewrestlingnews.com

Colt Cabana Comments On Leaving ROH To Join AEW, & More

During a recent appearance on the “Insight with Chris Van Vliet” podcast, Colt Cabana commented on leaving Ring of Honor to join AEW, his various roles in AEW, and more. You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:. On deciding to leave ROH and join AEW: “I was...