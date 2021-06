So that's that for another year's E3 - although the all-digital 2021 edition of gaming's biggest celebration of new announcements and excessive hype building was a quieter event than usual. And with shows starting several days before E3 'proper' began, and with others yet to happen (Annapurna, EA, PlayStation), E3 2021 felt a little... incomplete. Nevertheless, we watched it all and found many games to feel excited for, others to lament the absence of, and a few that we weren't so moved by - which we're happy to summarise, below.