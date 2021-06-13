French entrepreneur creates CBD infused wine

A young French entrepreneur has launched the first CBD infused wine in Bordeaux. Although THC is illegal in France, CBD consumption is legal. Many studies have backed up its use for treating stress and everyday aches and pains. Raphael De Pablo, the creator of the Burdi W brand uses locally sourced “petit verdot” varietal in his wine. The ingredient is often reserved for high-quality wines with CBD. Although the product is entirely legal, it cannot claim to be wine and must be marketed as a flavoured wine-based drink. The touch of blackcurrant in the wine balances out the strong taste of CBD. The popularity of CBD infused alcohol The brand has attracted over 1,000 backers in a crowdfunding campaign. Raphael has sold 8,000 bottles already at €34 per bottle. Most of the buyers reside in France. However, some consumers in countries across Europe and in the United States have also placed orders. RELATED ARTICLE: Buy CBD Isolate Wholesale For Your Business CONTINUE READING France is a wine-loving country; however, there is evidence that young people feel less drawn to consuming regular wine than their elders and parents. The brand is hoping to target young people with this CBD wine. The design of the wine bottle features a marijuana leaf on a glow-in-the-dark label in the hopes of targeting a young and sophisticated audience. Mixing alcohol and CBD Alcohol is known as a substance that promotes relaxation and lowers inhibitions. CBD can have a similar effect on the human body. Since CBD first entered the health and wellness space, a lot of research has been carried out to back the use of CBD to reduce stress and frustration. It is possible that combining CBD and alcohol could enhance these effects, potentially resulting in sedation and increased sleepiness. There is also speculation…