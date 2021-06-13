Cancel
California State

California cannabis retailer claims he was kicked off texting platform simply for communicating with customers

By Cannabis News World
cannabisnewsworld.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA co-owner of Empire Health & Wellness in Modesto, Calif. claims the retailer was booted off a texting platform he uses to do business and communicate with clients about medicinal and recreational cannabis. According to FOX40 , Travis Miller suggests T-Mobile, the network used by his messaging service provider Avochato , which allows texting through a desktop, seems to be the reason he can no longer use the texting platform. “We have Avochato, using Twillio, who uses T-Mobile’s network,” Miller relayed to FOX40 . Misinformation about illicit drugs is spreading on social media — and the consequences could be dangerous ‘It’s a knee-jerk reaction’: Canopy Growth calls out Apple for banning vaporizer apps from its store Social media goes mental after clip showing LeBron James’ 15-year-old son apparently smoking weed Avochato informed him that unless the platform bans him and his business, “they’re going to be banned (by T-Mobile) as well,” he reported. “T-Mobile network has the final say,” Miller claimed. Empire Health & Wellness is simply using the platform to communicate with its thousands of customers about weed they use for medicinal or recreational purposes, Miller said, notes FOX40 . The co-owner estimated the business texts about 5,000 times each day, which has proved efficient and affordable. According to FOX40 , T-Mobile responded to its request for comment by spelling out the standard terms it uses with its commercial messaging partners. “Commercial text campaigns on T-Mobile’s network must operate according to all applicable federal and state laws and regulations. The content must be legal across all 50 states for it to be delivered on our network,” it reportedly noted. Despite more than a dozen U.S. states having legalized recreational cannabis and almost three dozen allowing medicinal marijuana, cannabis continues to be federally illegal south of the border. It is…

cannabisnewsworld.com
