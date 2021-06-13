Recent Play Details

Play: 3 units – (541) Utah Jazz at (542) Los Angeles Clippers Total Under 223.5 (-110) 3% Take Utah – LA Clippers UNDER (#541-542) When the Clippers have their backs up against the wall in a playoff game, I’m looking to bet the Under. Down 2-1 against the Mavs with the series on the line, LA held Dallas to 81 points in Game 4, a game that stayed 33 points Under the total. Trailing 3-2 in a ‘must win’ Game 6, once again the Clippers defense swarmed Dallas on the perimeter, holding the Mavs below 100 points again in a game that stayed Under by 15.5. That’s the type of defensive minded basketball I’m expecting from LA tonight.