FCA Volleyball Victory Bowl: Blue Team Sweeps Match 3-0

By Mandy Knight
fox44news.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWACO, TX — The FCA Volleyball Victory Bowl was played on Saturday at Midway high school, and the blue team won the match, sweeping the red team 3-0. Leah Stephenson from Live Oak was named the MVP, and Allissa Rodriguez of Bruceville-Eddy won the Molly Martinson “Braveheart” award. “It was...

