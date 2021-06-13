FCA Volleyball Victory Bowl: Blue Team Sweeps Match 3-0

Here’s a look at the Journal-area baseball teams competing in the sectional semifinals Wednesday, June 9:. Glenbrook South 6, Libertyville 3: No. 5 Glenbrook South (25-10-1) kept the upsets coming, knocking off No. 1 Libertyville (26-9) in the sectional semifinals. Glenbrook South completely threw off the top seeded team by jumping out to a 6-0 lead in the top of the third. Scott Newman (3-for-3, 1 2B, 2 RBI, 1 SB) drew a bases loaded walk for the Titans in the top of the first to take a 1-0 lead. Kyle Pauly (1-for-3, 1 RBI), the next in a long line of successful Pauly family members to play baseball for the Titans, singled with the bases loaded to score Cole Luckey (1-for-3, 1 RBI, 2 R). In the top of the second, Luckey hit a single to score Caden Herron (2-for-3, 1 R, 1 SB) to make it 3-0. George Korompilas (1 RBI) grounded out, but scored Matt Rosenberger (2-for-2, 1 2B, 1 RBI, 1 R) on the play. Newman stepped to the plate and singled to score Luckey, making it 5-0 GBS in the second inning. GBS scored its final run in the top of the third with two outs after back-to-back doubles. James Hackett (1-for-4, 2 R) blasted a double and Rosenberger doubled down the line to score Hackett, making it 6-0. Libertyville scored 2 runs in the bottom of the third on an error by Jack DiSano. The Wildcats recorded an RBI double in the sixth for the final run. Rosenberger (5.2 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 1 ER, 8 K, 2 BB) earned the win on the mound. It was a rough week for No. 1 seeds, with five of the eight not reaching the sectional finals. Glenbrook South plays No. 3 Prospect (21-7-1) for the sectional championship Friday, June 11. Glenbrook South has only two sectional titles in program history, coming in 1988 and 1994. Prospect’s only sectional title came in 2011. The Knights beat Glenbrook South 4-2 in the regular season April 22.