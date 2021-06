Chicago starting pitcher Zack Davies allowed only 2 hits over 6 2/3 shutout innings and closer Craig Kimbrell picked up his 18th save as the Cubs beat the St Louis Cardinals 2-0 Sunday night. The win completed a three game sweep of the weekend series at Wrigley Field and enabled the Cubs to stay tied for first in the NL Central at 38-27 with Milwaukee. One Cub run scored on a Redbird error and another on an Anthony Rizzo RBI single. The Cubs will look to keep the momentum going Monday night when they open up a four game series at Citi Field in New York against the Mets. Pitching pairing has Jake Arrieta (5-6) going for the Cubs and David Peterson (1-5) for the Mets. Catch the action on Lite 103 WAKO FM with the pregame show at 5:35 p.m. CDT and the first pitch at 6:10 p.m.