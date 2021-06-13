Cancel
Atlanta, GA

Residents of Loch Lomond Estates to South Fulton residents on June 1

Amy Cheribelle
 10 days ago

City of South Fulton/Twitter

SOUTH FULTON, ATLANTA — Residents of Loch Lomond Estates are set to experience a significant shift in their street addresses, as the town formally becomes a part of the City of South Fulton since Tuesday, June 1.

The city has started providing public safety coverage to the residents, with both a fire station and police precinct only minutes away.

According to the plans, further city services will be introduced in phases as the transition takes place over the next couple of months. However, residents are not required to take any action and should continue to phone 911 in the event of an emergency if they have one.

“The residents of Loch Lomond already are our friends and neighbors, now it’s official. We welcome you and look forward to providing you the world-class services the rest of the city has come to expect,” said the South Fulton Mayor William “Bill” Edwards.

Loch Lomond Estates is a residential community located off New Hope Road, between Campbellton and Cascade roads, and it encompasses approximately 270 acres and around 700 residences.

In August, the city will assume responsibility for sanitation and solid waste, in addition to police, fire, and E-911 services. Another example of changing services is streetlight and stormwater maintenance, zoning, building permits, and business licenses, to name a few.

Residents may find out more about these and other services by visiting the city’s website at www.cityofsouthfultonga.gov or interacting with the city’s social media channels. Updates can also be found at the city’s Nextdoor or through their mobile app.

