Panorama Cotton Review: Some Games Are Best Left In The Past. I’m not quite sure who Panorama Cotton is supposed to be for. This scrolling shooter, reminiscent of titles like Space Harrier and Star Fox, was a technical marvel when it was released on the Sega Mega Drive (Genesis for us US kids, though this one never made it to the states) back in 1994. Even now, it looks nice in a way a game like Star Fox simply doesn’t, thanks to its clear pixels and colorful palette. In an era where these graphics aren’t going to impress anyone, though, it really doesn’t have anything to offer.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 3 DAYS AGO