Phinsider Question Of The Day-Saturday 06/12/2021 Edition

First I would like to apologize to everyone for missing the Victory Of The Week thread last night. I was up in Fort Worth taking care of mowing a lot we own so that the city won’t send us a giant fine following their warning that I had already received. Had I not been dealing with my grandmother's health issues for the last 6 plus weeks I had planned to be up there much earlier last month to both build the shed that I ordered and bring the riding mower up that I had bought to deal with the lot as it’s right at a half an acre.