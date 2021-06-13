Pederson homers in 3rd straight game, Cubs beat Cards 7-2

The Cubs‘ starting rotation has been a slowly-developing train wreck for several weeks. Jake Arrieta’s performance fell off of a cliff in late April and has never stabilized. Then there was Trevor Williams’ appendix and then Adbert Alzolay’s blister. Alzolay at least is on his way back and he’s expected to return tonight. The Cubs have tried a few different options to try to stabilize their rotation, largely from the direction of the minor leagues. Alec Mills raised his hand on Sunday and offered himself up as part of the solution to the Cubs problems.