A Cavachon is a mix between a Cavalier King Charles Spaniel and a Bichon. Cavchons continue to be one of the most popular mixes. The Cavachon originates here in the States. They are a very gentle and loving companion dog. They are affectionate with a strong desire to please. Their temperament and personality are unbeatable; this is why they are one of the top mixes. Not to mention their tails never stop and they are always happy, a nice greeting when you come home and have had a bad day. This is the perfect dog for the empty nester or the first time owner. They are great with other pets and children. A Cavachon makes nearly the ideal pet. They adapt well to any environment. Most of their activity needs will be met in the house as their play is more on the gentle side. They will still enjoy outdoor activities with you and walks around the block or trips to the doggie parks. They are an intelligent dog with a high desire to please their owner. They may have a little stubborn side to them, you can thank the Bichon for that, a consistent approach with positive praise and treats will help to overcome this. If you find yourself having a little difficulty with the training process I would suggest that you enroll in some basic puppy classes, this will be good not only for the pup but you as well. Since they have a more sensitive nature please no harsh words or treatment. A firm NO will be all they need. Their coat is generally fluffy and is considered to be a low shed and low allergy dog but will not be the best choice for those of you with allergies, sorry. You will need to comb their coat out a couple times a week with a hard comb or pin brush, a slicker brush will turn them into a fuzz ball. We will also need to go to the groomers about every 8 to 12 weeks where they will wash, clip and trim their nails. This is a great family dog who wants nothing more than to be with you. They will make you smile every time you see them.