New Orleans, LA

TV host Guy Fieri surprises New Orleans native with $25,000 scholarship

By Jesse Brooks
fox8live.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Mayor of Flavortown gave the gift of a lifetime to one New Orleans native tonight. Food television personality Guy Fieri surprised Jamie Warrick, a single mother attending the University of Holy Cross, tonight with a $25,000 dollar scholarship on the show “Guy’s Restaurant Reboot”. Warrick was featured on a segment called the “Help Rebuild Restaurants Grant”. Watch Fieri tell Warrick about her prize in the video below!

www.fox8live.com
