New York Giants listed with playoff contenders in Sports Illustrated

By Cay North
Posted by 
Empire Sports Media
Empire Sports Media
 10 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The New York Giants just narrowly missed out on the playoffs last season – but they’ll need a better performance to get in this year. They can’t expect the same degree of luck and other teams losing at just the right time to keep them in the race until the end of the season. However, the Giants have made a number of additions targeting a playoff run and that’s gotten them on the radar of some of the media as a dark horse playoff contender this season.

Empire Sports Media

Empire Sports Media

