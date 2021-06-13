New York Giants listed with playoff contenders in Sports Illustrated

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Michael Gallup has high expectations for his team during the 2021 season. "I think the sky's the limit for us," he said in an appearance on Good Morning Football on Monday (h/t Kevin Patra of NFL.com). "We said that last year. Obviously, we had some injuries on the team and stuff like that. We're already running out the gate right now, it's just OTAs. I think we can explode. We can do what we need to do out here on the field and just kill it. I don't see anybody stopping us."