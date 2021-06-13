Cancel
Jazz fall to Clippers 106-132 in Game 3

By Spencer Burt
FOX 13 News
FOX 13 News
 10 days ago
LOS ANGELES — The Utah Jazz couldn't keep up with the Los Angeles Clippers Saturday night, losing by 26 and cutting their playoff series lead to 2-1.

Utah took over early in the game, jumping to an 8-0 lead. But the Clippers caught up not long after, and the lead then changed hands a few times.

LA then finished the first quarter with a 4-point lead, and the Jazz were never able to catch up the entire game.

Donovan Mitchell led Utah with 30 points. Joe Ingles scored 19, Jordan Clarkson added 14, and Royce O'Neale and Rudy Gobert each chipped in 12 points.

READ: NBA legend Magic Johnson says Utah's Donovan Mitchell is superstar like James, Durant, Curry

Kawhi Leonard scored 34 points for the Clippers, Paul George had 31, and Nicolas Batum and Reggie Jackson each scored 17.

The teams will face off Monday night again at the Staples Center for Game 4. Utah will have the home court advantage back for Game 5. If neither team has four wins, Games 6 and 7 will be in LA and Salt Lake City, respectively.

