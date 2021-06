Montgomery County split its doubleheader with the Iola Indians on Thursday, dropping the first contest 7-1 but recovering well to take the second game at 5-4. The first game would be decided by the first inning, as starting pitcher Matthew Whitson ran into some early trouble. Nine Iola batters came to the plate in the top of the first, scoring 5 runs. Whitson would improve over the course of the game, and only allowed 2 more runs to score in 4.2 innings of work. He'd also throw over 100 pitches on the day, a first for the Cardinals this season. However, the Montgomery County offense wasn't up to par early in the day, scoring just 1 run on an error by the Iola third baseman. Four hits wouldn't be enough to push the team to victory, as they dropped the first game 7-1.