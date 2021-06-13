Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Huntington Nissan of Patrick Dupree Group Partners with Shop Smart Autos

By PRWeb
Stamford Advocate
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleORLANDO, Fla. (PRWEB) June 12, 2021. Huntington Nissan of Patrick Dupree Group Partners with Shop Smart Autos. Huntington Nissan, part of the Patrick Dupree Group of Huntington, began a lead generation program with Shop Smart Autos. The first of its group to begin was Huntington Nissan. The Patrick Dupree Group gave Arthur Early, Director of Market Management for Shop Smart Autos, an opportunity to start with their Huntington Nissan used car inventory. Teddy Valdez, Huntington Nissan’s General Manager decided to purchase and test 100 pre-owned leads. That was the challenge presented on an inventory of 96 vehicles. Arthur accepted the challenge and Shop Smart Autos delivered the 100 leads in less than 6 weeks and the leads returned a good conversion.

www.stamfordadvocate.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Houdini
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Long Island#Software#S He#The Patrick Dupree Group#Prweb#Vin#General Motors
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
eBay
News Break
Economy
News Break
Cars
News Break
Nissan
Related
Businessbizjournals

ON Partners promotes Kevin Burns to partner

Executive search firm ON Partners said it's promoted Kevin Burns to partner. The Hudson, Ohio-based recruiting firm said Burns will work in the firm’s supply chain and manufacturing practice, which ON Partners said has doubled in the past two years, as well as its consumer practice. Burns joins ON Partners 25 other partners.
Businessthemiddlemarket.com

Ardian’s HDT Automotive Buys Veritas

HDT Automotive Solutions LLC has agreed to acquire Veritas AG, an automotive supplier headquartered in Gelnhausen, Germany, with expertise in elastomers, plastics and metal for fluid, thermal and sealing management systems. Veritas AG employs around 4,400 people worldwide at 12 locations in Europe, China and the USMCA region. Customers include...
SoftwareTimes Union

Locomation Adds Automotive Safety Veteran to Autonomous Trucking Team

PITTSBURGH (PRWEB) June 23, 2021. Locomation, the world’s first technology platform to offer human-guided autonomous truck convoying, today announced the hiring of automotive industry veteran Steve Kenner to serve as Vice President of Safety. In this role, Kenner will be responsible for Locomation’s overall product and organizational safety. “We’re thrilled...
Businesshospitalitynet.org

Montage International Extends Exclusive Automotive Partnership With Cadillac

Today, Montage International announces the extension of its exclusive automotive partnership with Cadillac and the automotive brand’s parent company, General Motors. Building on the success of a program originally launched in 2017, the partnership offers guests of Montage Hotels & Resorts and Pendry Hotels & Resorts throughout the U.S. complimentary, chauffeured transportation within each hotel’s immediate locale, as well as a Ride & Drive Program that puts guests in the driver’s seat to get a real feel for the newest Cadillac models to drive during their stay. Options for use during their stay include the Escalade, XT6 and CT5.
Samsunginputmag.com

Peloton is partnering with businesses to bring smart bikes to offices

Peloton is opening up a new corporate wellness program in the hopes of bringing its lineup of smart exercise equipment to offices, the company announced today. The program will be open to businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Germany, and will be available in Australia at some point later this year.
Mount Vernon, OHMount Vernon News

Donley Auto Group: Family-owned Ford dealership since 1977

Donley Auto Group, a family-owned company with Ford dealerships in Mount Vernon, Ashland, Shelby and Galion, has been in business since 1977. Ryan Sponsler, the president and principal owner, is the brother-in-law of the founder, Robert Donley. “It’s very family-oriented and family-owned,” marketing director Niki Evanoff told the Mount Vernon...
Littleton, COColorado Daily

McDonald auto group acquires Ehrlich dealerships

McDonald Toyota, a Littleton-based automotive dealership, has acquired two dealerships from Greeley-based Ehrlich Motors. The acquisition includes Ehrlich Toyota of Greeley and Fort Morgan, and the Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep and Ram store in Fort Morgan. Ehrlich’s Toyota of Laramie dealership in Laramie, Wyo., was not part of the deal; nor was the I-25 Kia dealership at Longmont, which Ehrlich owns together with Phil Marzolf.
Park City, UTsgbonline.com

Backcountry Partners With Marty’s Ski & Board Shop

Backcountry announced a new venture with Marty’s Ski & Board Shop, a full-service ski and snowboard tuning and repair shop based in Park City, UT, to open this fall in the same location as Marty’s is today. Its founder, Chip Bullen, will remain involved in the business. Founded by Bullen...
Miami, FLprweek.com

Allison+Partners opens up shop in Miami

MIAMI: Allison+Partners is opening an office in Miami with David Baum in charge of the new location. Baum is reporting to Anne Colaiacovo, president of North America and Matthew Della Croce, partner and global president of worldwide client service. With a focus on corporate communications, blockchain, cryptocurrency and emerging technology, Baum, who is also the firm’s EVP of corporate comms and technology, will head the office and scale its offerings.
Businessodwyerpr.com

Finn Partners Picks Up Body Shop

Finn Partners has landed US AOR duties for The Body Shop, marketer of sustainable skincare, haircare and make-up products. The independent PR firm will develop integrated PR strategy and activation, influencer programming and partnerships. Kris Garvey Graves, senior partner, will devise strategy and leadership of the account team that includes...
Newport News, VADaily Press

Checkered Flag Auto Group purchases Pomoco dealership in Newport News

A Virginia Beach car dealership group has ventured onto the Virginia Peninsula with its latest acquisition. Checkered Flag Auto Group has acquired Pomoco Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram, Alpha Romeo and Fiat in Newport News, according to a May 25 announcement. The acquisition is Checkered Flag’s first to include U.S. car brands and brings a new standard of customer care for the dealership’s customers, including renovation plans, company president Steve Snyder said.
TechnologyAutomotive Industries Online

eLEND Solutions and Orbee Partner to Convert More Auto Dealership Shoppers into Buyers

ELEND Solutions™ and Orbee are partnering to help transform auto dealership websites into powerful deal generators, by moving more online shoppers down the purchase funnel through intelligent re-engagement technologies. eLEND Solutions is an automotive FinTech company focused on providing a simplified vehicle purchase process for the retail automotive industry and Orbee is a digital marketing technology company that provides analytics, data, and automation solutions.
California Statecollisionweek.com

Safelite Group Acquires Auto Glass Company in California

Safelite Group announced an agreement to acquire the assets of Breaker Glass Co. in Placerville, Calif. The transaction was completed on Friday, June 4. “We’re pleased to welcome Breaker Glass associates to the Safelite family,” said Tom Feeney, president and CEO of Safelite Group. “Over the last 40 years they have built strong community involvement and a reputation providing outstanding customer service through an honest, straightforward and friendly approach. Their mission and values nicely align with ours, making this acquisition a terrific addition to our business.”
Carswardsauto.com

Nissan Reigns Atop Most-Seen Auto Ad Ranking

Nissan and actress Brie Larson maintain their dominance of iSpot.tv’s ranking of the most-viewed automotive commercials – the ads that have generated the highest number of impressions across national broadcast and cable TV airings. The Nissan spot prescribing exactly the sort of car people deserve was No.1 for the week...
BusinessPosted by
AFP

Audi to stop making fossil fuel cars by 2033: CEO

German luxury carmaker Audi said Tuesday it will stop manufacturing diesel and petrol cars by 2033 as part of an industry-wide pivot towards more environmentally friendly electric cars. "Audi is ready to make its decisive and powerful move into the electric age," CEO Markus Duesmann said in a statement. Starting in 2026, Audi plans to only launch new all-electric car models, while "gradually phasing out" production of internal combustion engines until 2033. However, strong demand in China could see Audi's local partners there continue to manufacture combustion engine cars beyond 2033, he added.
Businessaithority.com

Toyota Motor North America Announces Executive Change In ITx

Toyota Motor North America announced that Brian Kursar, Chief Technology Officer (CTO), TMNA and Toyota Connected North America (TCNA), has been promoted to group vice president, Digital Technology. Kursar will remain CTO for both TMNA and TCNA. In his new role, Kursar will lead global digital transformation and technology modernization...
CarsThe Day

GM offers OnStar service to drivers of any vehicle in U.S., Canada

Drivers of vehicles other than those made by General Motors now have access to OnStar's emergency advisors and additional services. OnStar, the GM subsidiary that offers subscription-based services such as communications with trained advisers, in-vehicle security, emergency and roadside help, is making its OnStar Guardian mobile app available to anyone in the United States and Canada with a compatible Apple or Android cell phone.
BusinessRadio Online

IBA Names Summit Technology Group as Engineering Partner

Independent Broadcasters Association (IBA) has announced a new partnership with Summit Technology Group, making them the exclusive provider of broadcast engineering solutions to the over 1500 member stations that comprise the IBA. Effective June 16, all association members will have direct access to the national team of broadcast, electrical and RF engineers at Summit Technology Group.