Huntington Nissan of Patrick Dupree Group Partners with Shop Smart Autos

Today, Montage International announces the extension of its exclusive automotive partnership with Cadillac and the automotive brand’s parent company, General Motors. Building on the success of a program originally launched in 2017, the partnership offers guests of Montage Hotels & Resorts and Pendry Hotels & Resorts throughout the U.S. complimentary, chauffeured transportation within each hotel’s immediate locale, as well as a Ride & Drive Program that puts guests in the driver’s seat to get a real feel for the newest Cadillac models to drive during their stay. Options for use during their stay include the Escalade, XT6 and CT5.