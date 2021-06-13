Cancel
Melissa McCarthy Comedy 'God's Favorite Idiot' Wraps Production Early In Australia; Netflix To Shoot Second Set Of Episodes At A Later Date

Cover picture for the article

Melissa McCarthy and Ben Falcone’s Netflix comedy series God’s Favorite Idiot has wrapped up production earlier than expected in Australia—and now, we know why. The Guardian reported on Tuesday that just eight of 16 episodes originally planned for had been shot, when production came to a halt. This apparently caused concern for many on the production because, while cast members were reportedly paid out for the entire 16-week shoot, members of the mostly-Australian crew, who abruptly found themselves out of work, were only paid for the shooting days they’d already completed.

