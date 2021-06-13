Melissa McCarthy Comedy ‘God’s Favorite Idiot’ Wraps Production Early In Australia; Netflix To Shoot Second Set Of Episodes At A Later Date

Wizards of the Coast has announced an exclusive crossover between Magic the Gathering and the Netflix sci-fi series Stranger Things. Coming to Secret Lair – Magic's time-limited exclusive print run series of cards – later this year, these cards will be the first to be released under the recently-announced Universes Beyond banner. The banner allows for Wizards to crossover Magic with other properties, such as The Walking Dead (which was retroactively added to Universes Beyond after its own Secret Lair earlier this year), Warhammer 40,000 and Lord of the Rings (both of which are in development and won't see launch until at least 2022).