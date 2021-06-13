Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Louisiana State

Flew into LA on Friday (to appear on @BillMaher) and once again thought to myself: The Airport name “LAX” and the HOLLYWOOD signs are so large, they might be the largest letters on Earth — possibly soliciting visits from curious space aliens.

By Neil deGrasse Tyson
tuipster.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePlease enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. The great Tumbleweed migration of 2021. They must know something we don’t. Take a few moments to enjoy the view of this incredible species, first recorded in 1909. Falcon 9 static fire complete—targeting Thursday, June 17 for launch of GPS...

www.tuipster.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Lifestyle
State
Louisiana State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Earth#Space Aliens#Hollywood#Tornadoes#Hurricanes#La
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
Related
ChinaPosted by
Reuters

What people are saying about closure of Hong Kong's Apple Daily

HONG KONG, June 23 (Reuters) - Hong Kong pro-democracy newspaper Apple Daily is set to print one million copies of its last edition on Thursday, after a year in which it was raided by police and its tycoon owner and other staff were arrested under a national security law. read more.
Mahanoy City, PAPosted by
Reuters

Cheerleader prevails at U.S. Supreme Court in free speech case

June 23 (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday ruled in favor of a Pennsylvania teenager who sued after a profanity-laced social media post got her banished from her high school's cheerleading squad in a closely watched free speech case, but it declined to outright bar public schools from regulating off-campus speech.
New York City, NYPosted by
The Hill

Five takeaways from New York's primaries

Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams has a sizable lead in New York City’s Democratic mayoral primary after voters in the nation’s biggest city went to the polls Tuesday. As of noon Wednesday, Adams, a former police captain, had roughly 32 percent of the vote in the multicandidate field, with civil rights lawyer Maya Wiley almost 10 percentage points behind him and former Sanitation Commissioner Kathryn Garcia a close third.