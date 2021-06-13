Cancel
Montgomery County, OH

Bicyclist injured after hitting vehicle in Harrison Twp.

By WHIO Staff
WHIO Dayton
HARRISON TWP. — A 20-year-old man has been transported to an area hospital after striking a vehicle in Harrison Twp.

Initial emergency scanner traffic reported the accident happened around 10:11 p.m. on Saturday.

Sergeant Mark Shively of the Montgomery County Sheriffs Office said the victim was riding his bicycle westbound on Ome Avenue when he tried to cross N. Dixie Drive. While attempting to cross, the bicyclist ran into the side of a vehicle traveling northbound on N. Dixie Drive.

The bicyclist rolled off the car, onto the street after hitting the vehicle. His injuries were listed as non-life threatening.

Shively said the bicyclist was not wearing his helmet and the bicycle did not have any lighting equipment on it.

The bicyclist was cited for bicycle laws violations.

©2021 Cox Media Group

ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/
