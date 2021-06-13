Bicyclist injured after hitting vehicle in Harrison Twp.

HARRISON TWP. — A 20-year-old man has been transported to an area hospital after striking a vehicle in Harrison Twp.

Initial emergency scanner traffic reported the accident happened around 10:11 p.m. on Saturday.

Sergeant Mark Shively of the Montgomery County Sheriffs Office said the victim was riding his bicycle westbound on Ome Avenue when he tried to cross N. Dixie Drive. While attempting to cross, the bicyclist ran into the side of a vehicle traveling northbound on N. Dixie Drive.

The bicyclist rolled off the car, onto the street after hitting the vehicle. His injuries were listed as non-life threatening.

Shively said the bicyclist was not wearing his helmet and the bicycle did not have any lighting equipment on it.

The bicyclist was cited for bicycle laws violations.

