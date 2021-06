Polanco went 2-for-5 with two home runs and three RBI in Wednesday's 9-6 loss to the Yankees. Polanco homered in the third inning off Gerrit Cole and he hit the foul pole in the ninth inning off Brooks Kriske. He has eight long balls this season, but four have come in the last nine games. The 27-year-old is slashing .242/.310/.430 with eight home runs, 27 RBI, 31 runs and three steals in 232 plate appearances. His 31 runs lead the Twins.