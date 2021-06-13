Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Orioles' Jorge Lopez: Suffers seventh loss

CBS Sports
 10 days ago

Lopez (2-7) took the loss against Tampa Bay on Saturday, completing 4.2 innings and allowing five runs on eight hits and one walk while striking out eight. Lopez tied a season high with eight strikeouts, but he otherwise posted his worst outing since a two-inning start May 15. The right-hander entered the contest with four straight appearances of at least five innings and three or fewer runs, but both streaks came to an end in the loss. Lopez's ERA jumped to 5.64, and his seven losses are tied for third-worst in the league. Lopez will try to get back into the win column in his next scheduled start, which is tentatively projected to take place at Cleveland on Thursday.

www.cbssports.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Orioles#Era
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Baltimore Orioles
News Break
MLB
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBYardbarker

Orioles Destroy Mets Pitching in 10-3 Blowout Loss

Peterson avoided his usual first-inning trouble but failed to find success in the rest of his dreadful start. He lasted just 2.2 innings allowing eight hits and four runs, and his ERA ballooned to 6.32. Peterson did not have issues putting the ball in the strike zone, allowing the O’s to make hard contact consistently. Robert Gsellman tried to keep the Mets in the game but was just as unsuccessful in long relief. Gsellman allowed four runs in 2.1 innings pitched and allowed Baltimore to put the game away.
MLBSports Illustrated

Mets Get Blown Out By Orioles in 10-3 Loss

The Mets rolled into Baltimore on Tuesday with some momentum after winning two straight games to wrap up their series against the San Diego Padres. They even got out to a fast start against the Orioles when first baseman Pete Alonso slugged a two-run home run to put his team up 2-0 early.
Osseo, MNhometownsource.com

Orioles baseball season ends with loss to Panthers

On Memorial Day, Osseo baseball began their postseason play with a tilt at Roseville in the Section 5AAAA quarterfinals. The number seven-seeded Orioles were on paper the underdogs against the Raiders, but not on the field. Wyatt Doubler took the mound and as he has done at the end of...
MLBbettingpros.com

Mets look to rebound from disappointing series-opening loss to the Orioles

The New York Mets lost yesterday's series opener to the Baltimore Orioles 10-3, but look to get back on track behind the red-hot Taijuan Walker today. The Mets are -157 moneyline favorites, per BettingPros consensus odds. While it was not the most splashy move the New York Mets made in the offseason, few would argue that the addition of Taijuan Walker has not been the most important. Walker (4-2, 2.17 ERA) was tagged for four runs (three earned) in five innings in his last start in San Diego, which matched a season-high. Before that start, he had allowed just one earned run over his previous 22 innings. Walker’s dominant 22-inning stretch spanned four starts, including a home win over the Orioles on May 12th. In that start, Walker held Baltimore to one earned run on four hits over seven innings. Walker has allowed at least three walks in two of his last four starts but has consistently escaped trouble thanks to a .181 OBA and finished the month of May with just a .156 OBA. New York gets their second look at former teammate Matt Harvey tonight, who they roughed up for seven earned runs in 4.1 innings in that same May 12th game. Five starts ago, Harvey’s ERA was at a season-low 3.60. However, he has allowed 24 earned runs in his last 18.2 innings, which has caused his ERA to skyrocket. Harvey was limited to just three innings in his previous start against the Twins since he was working on three day’s rest, and it is fair to say his routine is all screwed up. The Mets have been “kings of the little people,” posting a 25-12 record versus teams below .500 but a 4-12 record against teams over .500.
MLBCBS Sports

Orioles' Keegan Akin: Allows three runs in loss

Akin (0-1) yielded three runs on five hits and three walks over four innings Friday, striking out two and taking a loss against the Rays. Akin gave up a run on an RBI ground to Manuel Margot in the third inning but most of the damage came off Brandon Lowe's two-run blast in the fourth. It was his third straight start finishing at least four innings but his season ERA jumped to 4.13 ERA. Akin is projected to take the mound in Cleveland next week.
MLBchatsports.com

Orioles comeback falls short in 5-4 loss to the Rays

It was an exciting matinee ballgame today at the Trop, but the Orioles came out on the wrong side of a 5-4 final score. The Birds made a valiant effort to come back from a 5-0 hole dug by starter Jorge Lopez, but once the final out was recorded, they remained winless against the Rays this season.
MLBNBC Washington

Rays' Brett Phillips Pretends to Charge the Mound After HBP From Orioles' Jorge Lopez

Phillips plays joke on his old teammate Jorge López after HBP originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. You don't see players making light of a hit by pitch all too often. But on Saturday, when Orioles pitcher Jorge López struck Rays outfielder Brett Phillips with a 95-mph fastball, Phillips decided to play a trick on his former teammate and ended up fooling us all.
MLBarcamax.com

Hitless after second inning, Orioles fall 7-1 to Rays, are swept and suffer 15th straight road loss

Give away an out with a bunt in search of a run the way the Orioles did in the second inning, and that one run is usually all you’ll get. The Orioles got their run, but didn’t have another hit the rest of the game as the Rays shut them down again in a 7-1 loss to Tampa Bay that represented the Orioles’ fourth straight loss overall and extended their club-record road losing streak to 15 games.
MLBcbslocal.com

Arozarena Slam, Rays ‘Pen Hand Orioles 15th Road Loss In Row

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Randy Arozarena hit his first career grand slam, Tampa Bay relievers threw seven no-hit innings, and the Rays handed the Baltimore Orioles their 15th consecutive road loss with a 7-1 win. The Orioles extended a dubious team record, the worst road skid since the club...
MLBtheScore

Rays send Orioles to 15th straight road loss

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Randy Arozarena hit his first career grand slam, Tampa Bay relievers threw seven no-hit innings, and the Rays handed the Baltimore Orioles their 15th consecutive road loss, 7-1 on Sunday. The Orioles extended a dubious team record, the worst road skid since the club moved...
MLBallfans.co

Monday Bird Droppings: Can the Orioles make it 19 straight losses on the road?

Happy Monday, Camden Chatters! I hope you had a better weekend than the Orioles, who were swept by the Tampa Bay Rays and yesterday lost their 15th straight game on the road. That’s not fun. If you missed the game yesterday, you can check out the grisly details (including no hits after the second inning) in Mark Brown’s recap.
MLBchatsports.com

Defensive miscues doom Orioles in 4-3 loss to Cleveland

It is a small miracle that the Orioles were even close to Cleveland on the scoreboard in this game. The defense on display was, let’s just say, less than major league quality. The poor glovework paired with an astonishingly bad umpiring decision sunk the O’s, paving the way for a 4-3 loss at Progressive Field on Monday night.
MLBGwinnett Daily Post

Indians send Orioles to 16th consecutive road loss

Jose Ramirez had two hits with two RBIs as the Cleveland Indians won 4-3 to extend the Baltimore Orioles' club-record road losing streak to 16 games on Monday night. Cesar Hernandez scored two runs and four Cleveland relievers combined to allow one hit and one run while striking out eight over five innings. Emmanuel Clase retired the side in order for his 10th save as the Indians won for the fifth time in their past six home games.
MLBSportsnet.ca

Orioles drop 16th straight game on road with loss to Cleveland

CLEVELAND (AP) — Jose Ramirez picked up a pair of RBIs — made possible by Baltimore blunders in the field —and Cleveland extended the Orioles’ road losing streak to 16 straight games with a 4-3 win Monday night. Cleveland’s victory was tempered by the team losing reigning AL Cy Young...
MLBthedallasnews.net

After loss to Orioles in opener, Jays look to snap 5-game skid

When the Toronto Blue Jays continue their three-game series against the host Baltimore Orioles on Saturday, they may want to exercise caution with Cedric Mullins. Few batters are as hot as the 26-year-old Mullins, who had two homers and four RBIs in Friday's 7-1 win. Mullins' third multi-homereffort of the...
MLBPosted by
Reuters

Indians hand reeling Orioles 19th straight road loss

EditorsNote: Changed Clement’s single to double in 9th graf; Other minor tweaks. Jose Ramirez and Bobby Bradley each homered in the first inning and Yu Chang drove in four runs to lift the host Cleveland Indians to a 10-3 win over the Baltimore Orioles on Thursday afternoon. The victory completed...
MLBallfans.co

Jays’ struggles continue, fall to last-place Orioles for fifth straight loss

BALTIMORE (AP) — Cedric Mullins swatted his second home run of the game, then took a curtain call as the fans at Camden Yards twirled orange shirts in celebration. The Baltimore Orioles are going through a nightmare on the road right now, but back home against Toronto, they gave their crowd plenty to cheer about.