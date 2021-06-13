Orioles' Jorge Lopez: Suffers seventh loss

The New York Mets lost yesterday's series opener to the Baltimore Orioles 10-3, but look to get back on track behind the red-hot Taijuan Walker today. The Mets are -157 moneyline favorites, per BettingPros consensus odds. While it was not the most splashy move the New York Mets made in the offseason, few would argue that the addition of Taijuan Walker has not been the most important. Walker (4-2, 2.17 ERA) was tagged for four runs (three earned) in five innings in his last start in San Diego, which matched a season-high. Before that start, he had allowed just one earned run over his previous 22 innings. Walker’s dominant 22-inning stretch spanned four starts, including a home win over the Orioles on May 12th. In that start, Walker held Baltimore to one earned run on four hits over seven innings. Walker has allowed at least three walks in two of his last four starts but has consistently escaped trouble thanks to a .181 OBA and finished the month of May with just a .156 OBA. New York gets their second look at former teammate Matt Harvey tonight, who they roughed up for seven earned runs in 4.1 innings in that same May 12th game. Five starts ago, Harvey’s ERA was at a season-low 3.60. However, he has allowed 24 earned runs in his last 18.2 innings, which has caused his ERA to skyrocket. Harvey was limited to just three innings in his previous start against the Twins since he was working on three day’s rest, and it is fair to say his routine is all screwed up. The Mets have been “kings of the little people,” posting a 25-12 record versus teams below .500 but a 4-12 record against teams over .500.