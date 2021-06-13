Nationals' Kyle Finnegan: Surrenders two in loss

Smith started in left field and went 2-for-4 in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to Oakland. With Arizona playing in an American League ballpark, manager Torey Lovullo could get all of his hitters in the lineup. That meant Smith, Josh Reddick and Christian Walker could coexist. On Tuesday, the manager used David Peralta at DH while Smith started in left field for the first time this season. All of those players should be in the lineup for the final game of the two-game set Wednesday. As one of the few members of the team that's hitting with regularity, Smith should be in the lineup Wednesday. He's hit safely in 16 of 18 games, going 25-for-64 (.391) with seven extra-base hits, eight RBI and 12 runs scored during that stretch.