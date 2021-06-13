Big-winning whippet, Pekingese face off at Westminster show

Cancel
By JENNIFER PELTZ
 10 days ago
TARRYTOWN, N.Y. — (AP) — The Westminster Kennel Club dog show finals are shaping up to be a clash of canine titans.

One is Bourbon the whippet, the prestigious show's runner-up last year and the winner of the huge American Kennel Club National Championship show in December. Another is Wasabi the Pekingese, the AKC show's 2019 winner and the grandson of Westminster's 2012 best in show.

Both trotted Saturday to slots Sunday's final ring, as did Mathew, a French bulldog that happens to live with Bourbon, and Connor, an old English sheepdog. Three more finalists will be selected Sunday night, when they all vie for best in show.

For Bourbon, the honor comes three months after having her first litter of puppies.

“She’s come a long way — as a really unruly puppy, and then a really great show career, and then a mom” that doted on her five pups, said handler Cheslie Pickett Smithey of Sugar Valley, Georgia.

She'll be facing off in the best in show ring against her husband, Justin Smithey, who handles Mathew the Frenchie but is one of Bourbon's breeders. As for which dog he'll be rooting for, “when you're a competitive person, you want to win with whatever you're showing,” he said.

And Mathew is in it to win it: “He thinks he's very special, and we think he is, too,” Smithey said.

As for Wasabi, “he' s just a fantastic dog,” says handler and breeder David Fitzpatrick of East Berlin, Pennsylvania. “He’s got the charisma and the movement and the showmanship that you want to have.”

Connor, a son of the 2013 Westminster runner-up, is “a cool dog, happy — he's a goofball,” says handler Colton Johnson of Colorado Springs, Colorado.

The road to this year's Westminster show passed through a pandemic and a major change of date and venue, moving from New York City to a suburban estate and from February to June so it could be held outdoors.

For one of the nation's best known dog handlers, the road also proved dangerous.

Bill McFadden, who has guided two Westminster winners, was rear-ended and injured while driving a van full of dogs cross-country to the show, his wife and fellow star handler, Taffe McFadden, said Saturday.

He was hospitalized for a time after the crash Tuesday in in Laramie, Wyoming, and is now recuperating at home in Acampo, California, she said before showing Bono the Havanese in the semifinal round Saturday night. She said her husband was checking in constantly on the goings-on at the first Westminster he has missed in years.

The van was totaled, but the 10 dogs aboard weren’t injured, she said. Messages were left Saturday with local law enforcement agencies about the crash.

Despite the shock and worry, “I'm really glad to be here. I wish my husband was with me,” Taffe McFadden said. “It's a highly coveted dog show to be at, and for them to work this hard to make it happen is pretty awesome.”

This year marks the first time the show, which dates to 1877, is outside Manhattan. Part of the competition is usually in exhibition buildings on Hudson River piers, and the rest in Madison Square Garden.

Many owners and handlers say they and their dogs relish the fresh air and breathing room of the sprawling Lyndhurst estate in Tarrytown, New York. Still, the outdoor setting came with some challenges, including not having a power and water supply for grooming.

Some participants brought their own — the McFadden team, for instance, was set up in a parking lot with five generators, six 6-gallon jugs of water, a tent and small fenced pens for the dogs to bide time outdoors.

For others, it was more catch-as-catch-can. Janet Atkins and Charles Namey bathed and blow-dried their bearded collie, Moet, at a local pet store Friday, then brushed her and did other final touches Saturday on a table outside their minivan, with plastic sheeting for a canopy.

“You make do with what you can,” said Atkins, of Winter Park, Florida.

After flying in from Toronto on Friday evening, Irina Falk was up until 2 a.m. Saturday bathing and drying her Yorkshire terriers Tim Tim and Kenzo, then got up three hours later to get to the show, fix their topknots and try to keep their silky, flowing coats fresh on a humid morning on the Lyndhurst lawn.

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, which regularly decries the show as a canine beauty contest, staged a demonstration Saturday on a Tarrytown corner. The group says it’s wrong to promote dog breeding when shelter pets need homes.

Being at Westminster is “a bucket-list item" for owner Kami Harris. She never pictured getting involved in dog shows until she got a French bulldog named Jack Jack as a pet, and his breeder suggested showing him. She says going to shows have helped her become more outgoing.

“Ever since COVID hit, I realized how much I loved it and missed it,” says Harris, of Oregon City, Oregon. “The friendships that you make, and the people you meet — it's a community.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Animals
News Break
Pets
Related
Enumclaw, WAEnumclaw Courier Herald

Elite Westminster show included Enumclaw dog and owner

One of the tail-wagging stars of last weekend’s prestigious Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show calls the Plateau home. Approximately 2,500 world class canines gathered for this year’s show and among that elite group were four breeds recently recognized by the American Kennel Club and admitted to Westminster for the first time. One of those four is the biewer terrier (pronounced “beaver”) and one of the 10 biewers on hand was GCH CH Advance Gift Snow Avalanche, a male owned by Donna Hannity of Enumclaw, the owner/operator of DonDay Biewers.
Animalscelebritypage.com

2021 Westminster Dog Show Crowns Wasabi As Best In Show!

The Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show has a new top dog... Wasabi!. Dogs from all over the country competed in this year's Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, but in the end, it was Wasabi taking the crown for his star quality and gorgeous coat. Ricky Cornish and his perfect pooch,...
PetsMinot Daily News

New pups hit the dog park; owners are nervous wrecks

Like a lot of new dog owners, Adriana Magarin recently got a puppy to help brighten up pandemic life. “You can only read so many books, you can only listen to so many podcasts,” she said. Buddy, her husky, is “a troublemaker, but he gets me up in the morning...
AnimalsPosted by
The Independent

Twenty golden retrievers discovered in meat markets rehomed in Florida

Twenty golden retrievers found in a meat market have all found loving homes in Florida, a process that took six months.They were discovered in China and were going to made sold at a market dedicated to the buying and selling of dog meat in December last year. They took until now to be all adopted from the shelter.They are part of the 2,000 golden retrievers saved by Golden Rescue South Florida, a charity dedicated to rehoming the family friendly pets, in 16 years.One of the first new owners, Katie Brown, told WSVN: “This the happiest day in 2020 for me...
Fairhaven, MAPosted by
FUN 107

How to Protect the SouthCoast’s Beloved Small Dogs From Hawks

We got Luna the Cockapoo on April 17, 2020. Our quarantine puppy weighed less than 10 pounds soaking wet and hasn’t gained much weight since then. Since she is such a small dog, we have a new set of concerns with her that we never worried about with our larger breeds in the past. One fear is that a hawk will swoop down and grab her like in that scene from The Proposal.
Petstopdogtips.com

30 Breeds That Are Good House Dogs & Perfect for Families

You and your family have decided to get a dog, but you’re not sure what breed you want to adopt. Purchasing a dog is obviously a significant decision and must be considered carefully. You'll want to select one of the breeds that are good house dogs and look for a...
Animals10NEWS

How Much Are Those Dog Breeds in Dog Shows?

The Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show is about to kick off, and it once again opens the door to some fascinating questions: is that dog having fun? And is all that hairspray necessary? Buzz60's Maria Mercedes Galuppo has the story.
Petspetbucket.com

How to help a cat with matted fur

If your cat has mats in his fur, it may be a sign of a health problem. Here are some common reasons cats stop maintaining their coats. Cats have around 130,000 hairs on each square inch of their bodies, which adds up to a lot of maintenance when it comes to grooming. For the most part, our feline companions are experts at keeping up their coats, but sometimes mats occur, especially in long-hair breeds. Dreadlocks can lead to health problems such as feces or urine becoming trapping in tangled fur and irritated skin when mats prevent oxygen and moisture from reaching the surface tissue, so it is important to stay on top of Kitty’s coat hygiene. Here are some tips for removing dreadlocks and some of the likely culprits behind your pet’s unkempt coat.
Petsthesprucepets.com

15 Dogs That Look Like German Shepherds

A popular service breed, the German Shepherd is a large and athletic dog that's known to be highly intelligent, loyal, and agile. They are hard-working and protective dogs that are often relied on as therapy and search and rescue dogs, in addition to guide dogs for the blind, because of their trainability and desire to work, keen sense of smell, and devotion to their owners. They are also the preferred dog for police and military units across the world.
Animalstopdogtips.com

20 Farm Dog Breeds for Living in the Country

Not just any dog is cut out for farm life. But, just like with people, there are a certain set of skills and a certain attitude that makes them one of the farm dog breeds. While not all breeds will have everything you need, they are the best farm dog breeds that will offer the most bang for their buck.
Petstopdogtips.com

22 Most Muscular Dog Breeds

Muscles are a sign of health and vitality, even for dogs. When you own a canine that has muscles rippling like the water, for some pet owners, it almost doesn’t matter what the dog's personality is – he is a deterrent to thieves and ne’er-do-wells. So even if your pooch would only lick someone to death, not many people are going to risk making these muscular dog breeds angry.
PetsPosted by
Wide Open Pets

German Shepherd Dancing to "Low" Will Forever Be Internet Gold

Sometimes, German Shepherds really just need to get their ear dances on. German Shepherds aren't just service dogs, working dogs, rescue dogs, or guard dogs. A four-year-old German Shepherd, named Jaxson, from Marion, Indiana, is the star of a video where he "dances" to Flo Rida's "Low." In reality, dancing might be a bit of an overstatement. It's pretty much all ear movement, but you have to admit, for a German Shepherd, he has a good sense of rhythm. Or, as some speculators say, his mom was helping and can be seen behind him in the car. The people who feel the need to debunk this video don't seem to know how to just relax and enjoy themselves for 40 seconds.
LifestylePosted by
Amomama

Daily Joke: A Farmer Was Sitting in the Neighborhood Bar

Today's #jokeoftheday is about a farmer who had a bad day at the bar and decided to drown away his sorrows at the neighborhood bar with a drink in his hand. One day a farmer went to the neighborhood bar to get stupid drunk. As he was drinking away his sorrows, a man approached him at the bar and asked why he was drinking heavily. The farmer nodded and said, "Some things you just can't explain."
Lunenburg, MAPosted by
Newsweek

Woodchuck Climbs on Golden Retriever's Back and Hitches Ride Across Lake

A golden retriever going for a swim in a lake gave a woodchuck a ride back to the shore in an adorable video of an unlikely moment of friendship, as reported by WCVB-TV. Wally the golden retriever was canoeing with his owner, Lauren Russell, at Hickory Hills Lake in Lunenburg, Massachusetts, on May 16. When the dog swam out about 100 meters into the lake, he unexpectedly picked up a passenger.
Animalsyournewpuppyllc.com

DALLAS WILL BE AT THE STORE ON FRIDAY AFTER 4

A Cavachon is a mix between a Cavalier King Charles Spaniel and a Bichon. Cavchons continue to be one of the most popular mixes. The Cavachon originates here in the States. They are a very gentle and loving companion dog. They are affectionate with a strong desire to please. Their temperament and personality are unbeatable; this is why they are one of the top mixes. Not to mention their tails never stop and they are always happy, a nice greeting when you come home and have had a bad day. This is the perfect dog for the empty nester or the first time owner. They are great with other pets and children. A Cavachon makes nearly the ideal pet. They adapt well to any environment. Most of their activity needs will be met in the house as their play is more on the gentle side. They will still enjoy outdoor activities with you and walks around the block or trips to the doggie parks. They are an intelligent dog with a high desire to please their owner. They may have a little stubborn side to them, you can thank the Bichon for that, a consistent approach with positive praise and treats will help to overcome this. If you find yourself having a little difficulty with the training process I would suggest that you enroll in some basic puppy classes, this will be good not only for the pup but you as well. Since they have a more sensitive nature please no harsh words or treatment. A firm NO will be all they need. Their coat is generally fluffy and is considered to be a low shed and low allergy dog but will not be the best choice for those of you with allergies, sorry. You will need to comb their coat out a couple times a week with a hard comb or pin brush, a slicker brush will turn them into a fuzz ball. We will also need to go to the groomers about every 8 to 12 weeks where they will wash, clip and trim their nails. This is a great family dog who wants nothing more than to be with you. They will make you smile every time you see them.
puppiesclub.com

10 Most Sensitive Small Dogs Breeds

Any type of dog may be emotional and sensitive anytime. But it is more common to rescue dogs, especially if they have unfortunate past experiences. Dogs in any breed are sensitive because of numerous reasons. Some of these reasons are because of fears, traumas, and just part of their attitudes and personality.
Petsanimalfair.com

10 Friendliest Dog Breeds!

Many dog parents mostly like to socialize with their dogs only, but others love going out and meeting people too! For those that are in search of a new companion that you can bring home to your family, take to a coffee shop, go out on a busy walk, or over to their friend’s house, this list includes some dog breeds that are predisposed to friendliness!
Animalsheraldcourier.com

Watch Now: Adorable meerkat pups take a nap at the San Diego Zoo

After a long day of wrestling, chasing each other, and digging, these four meerkat pups were ready for a snooze. What exactly is at the bottom of this mysterious 'blue hole?'. What exactly is at the bottom of this mysterious 'blue hole?'. Watch Now: Related Video. What exactly is at...