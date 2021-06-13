Scientists hail golden age to trace bird migration with tech

Every spring and fall, South Florida becomes part of one of the planet’s most amazing spectacles: the seasonal migration of billions of birds. Birds migrating from as far as South America and Greenland fly up and down the Atlantic flyway, crossing Florida as they make their to and from northern breeding grounds. Some, like the tiny blackpoll warbler, can fly nonstop for three days, crossing the ocean in a single flight. Others fly at night, taking advantage of the dark to hide from predators, when the air is cooler and calmer.