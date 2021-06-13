Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wildlife

Scientists hail golden age to trace bird migration with tech

By The Associated Press
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTAKOMA PARK, Md. — A plump robin wearing a tiny metal backpack with an antenna hops around a suburban yard in Takoma Park, then plucks a cicada from the ground for a snack. Ecologist Emily Williams watches through binoculars from behind a bush. On this clear spring day, she’s snooping on his dating life. “Now I’m watching to see whether he’s found a mate,” she said, scrutinizing his interactions with another robin in a nearby tree.

www.post-gazette.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Alaska State
State
Florida State
State
Indiana State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Emily Williams
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bird Migration#Migratory Birds#Tech#Golden Age#American#Georgetown University#Cornell University#White House#Russian#Robins#Gps
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Wildlife
News Break
Science
Country
Germany
Country
Brazil
Related
Medical & Biotechgeneticliteracyproject.org

9 archaeological finds that have reshaped our views of human evolution

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. Here are nine of the most revealing discoveries that have changed our understanding of our early ancestors—and ourselves. …. 2. Prehistoric murals: Chiribiquete National Park, Colombia. Spanning eight...
WildlifePosted by
Honolulu Civil Beat

Scientists Are Running Out Of Time To Save This Critically Endangered Kauai Bird

KILAUEA, Kauai — The future is bleak for Kauai’s last surviving native forest birds, researchers have long known. But until recently, there was reason to hope that the decline of the akikiki — a tiny, imperiled honeycreeper with an estimated population size of fewer than 500 birds — had somewhat slowed when conservationists counted approximately the same number of birds in the high-elevation forest that is the species’ last frontier in both 2012 and 2018.
WildlifeNewswise

New invasive fish discovered, threatening waters of southern United States

Newswise — CLEVELAND—A Case Western Reserve University scientist has played the lead role in identifying an invasive species related to one already threatening other fish in the waters of the southern United States. That discovery tells natural-resource managers and conservationists they may have a bigger problem on their hands than...
ScienceVoice of America

Technology Gives Scientists Better Ways to Follow Birds

A well-fed songbird jumps around in grass near Washington, D.C. On its back it carries a very small, lightweight electronic device called a tag. The bird, a robin, sees an insect nearby. The bird attacks fast --- and wins a meal. Ecology scientist Emily Williams watches from behind a bush....
WildlifeWTOP

Scientists still puzzling over deaths of birds in DC area

An ornithologist at the Smithsonian told WTOP on Tuesday that experts are still trying to figure out what’s behind a “mortality event” that’s been plaguing birds in the D.C. area. “We don’t know what the cause is for that bird mortality event,” said Dr. Brian Evans, an ornithologist at the...
AstronomySpaceFlight Insider

Scientists trace meteor showers back to long-period comets

Scientists have traced as many as 15 lesser-known meteor showers through which the Earth travels annually to long-period comets with orbits that take up to 4,000 years. Most meteor showers come from short period comets, which have orbital periods of 200 years or less and usually originate in the Kuiper Belt.
ScienceNature.com

Better together: collaborative spaces can inspire scientists of all ages

An area where researchers can gather and informally discuss ideas is the best way to produce innovative inventions, argues Ethan N. Gotian. Ethan N. Gotian is a student at the Leffell School in Hartsdale, New York. You have full access to this article via your institution. I’m a 16-year-old student...
WildlifePosted by
NBC Chicago

Scientists Give Birds Tiny Metal Backpacks to Shed Light on Migration Mysteries

A plump robin wearing a tiny metal backpack with an antenna hops around a suburban yard in Takoma Park, Maryland, then plucks a cicada from the ground for a snack. Ecologist Emily Williams watches through binoculars from behind a bush. On this clear spring day, she’s snooping on his dating life. “Now I’m watching to see whether he’s found a mate,” she said, scrutinizing his interactions with another robin in a nearby tree.
Sciencejioforme.com

Scientists use new technology to remotely detect traces of life

This could be a milestone for detecting life on other planets. Scientists under the leadership of the University of Bern and the National Center for Research and Ability (NCCR) detect important molecular properties of all living organisms from in-flight helicopters. A few kilometers above the ground. Measurement technology also has the potential to open up opportunities for remote sensing of the Earth.
Florida Stateusf.edu

20 Years, 40,000 Birds: How One Small Scientific Station Has Tracked South Florida's Migrating Birds

Every spring and fall, South Florida becomes part of one of the planet’s most amazing spectacles: the seasonal migration of billions of birds. Birds migrating from as far as South America and Greenland fly up and down the Atlantic flyway, crossing Florida as they make their to and from northern breeding grounds. Some, like the tiny blackpoll warbler, can fly nonstop for three days, crossing the ocean in a single flight. Others fly at night, taking advantage of the dark to hide from predators, when the air is cooler and calmer.
WildlifeSheridan Media

UW Professor Researching Animals’ Adaptability to Climate Change

A University of Wyoming professor is part of an effort to determine how animals change their habitats to deal with changing weather conditions. Michael Dillon, an associate professor in the zoology and physiology department, was part of a research group that found animals’ ability to adapt to changing conditions likely depends on how well they modify their habitats, such as nests and burrows.
Wildlifefreenews.live

Scientists track the migration of ancient Siberians to America using bacteria

The early migrations of humans to America from Siberia, which took place about 12,000 years ago, were tracked using the bacteria they carried. Experts examined samples of the gastric bacterium Helicobacter pylori, which is associated with human activity. Analyzes using new statistical methods provide evidence that humans colonized America as a result of the migration of evolutionarily ancient northern Eurasians across the Bering Bridge.
Center, MOSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Watch now: Endangered Wolf Center adds new habitat for near-extinct Red wolf

Endangered Wolf Center is home to the rarest species of canids in the world. They focus on Red wolves, a species that once roamed most of the southeastern United States. Today, only around 20 Red wolves remain in the wild. The center's goal is to reintroduce rare species into their natural habitat by breeding in captivity then placing newborns into wild dens. Production by Michael J. Collins.
WildlifePosted by
Salon

Scientists translated a bird's brainwaves into its song

Imagine being able to watch musical notes flying through the air as your favorite relaxing song plays gently through the breeze. In a sense, scientists are one step closer to being able to make something along those lines happen with real-life birdsongs: They can now recreate a bird's song merely by reading its brain activity. Now, they can move toward experiments that would read a bird's song-related neural activity in real time.
SciencePosted by
Daily Mail

Earlier migration triggered by climate change is NOT to blame for birds shrinking in size and their wings getting longer over the past 40 years, scientists say

Climate change is not to blame for North American migratory birds shrinking in size, a new study claims. Researchers at the University of Michigan analysed more than 70,000 migratory birds that had been collected after they'd collided with buildings since the 1970s. There had been 'statistically significant' reductions in the...