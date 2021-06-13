‘The Bachelor’s Arie & Lauren Luyendyk Welcome Twins & Become Family Of 5

Katie Thurston’s season of The Bachelorette is *just* starting to pop off with drama, and we’re already getting treated to inside intel about Bachelor in Paradise season 7...which, by the way, doesn’t premiere until August 16! Nevertheless, if you, my friend, are just dying to know everything about this upcoming season well before ABC officially announces the cast members willingly signing themselves up for a hedonistic summer on the beach and TONS of sexy endeavors, you are in luck.