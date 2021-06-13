Cancel
‘The Bachelor’s Arie & Lauren Luyendyk Welcome Twins & Become Family Of 5

By Alyssa Norwin, Avery Thompson
Arie and Lauren Luyendyk are now parents of THREE little ones. Lauren gave birth to twins — a boy and a girl — making a former trio a family of five!. Lauren Luyendyk gave birth to a baby boy and girl on June 12. The addition of the twins officially means that Lauren and her husband, Arie Luyendyk Jr., who met on The Bachelor, are now parents of three. The couple already has a daughter, Alessi, who just turned two on May 29.

