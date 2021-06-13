SingularityNET Reaches Market Cap of $178.25 Million (AGI)

Taklimakan Network (CURRENCY:TAN) traded up 13.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 23rd. Taklimakan Network has a market cap of $47,266.47 and approximately $13,102.00 worth of Taklimakan Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Taklimakan Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Taklimakan Network has traded down 17.1% against the US dollar.