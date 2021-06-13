Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

SingularityNET Reaches Market Cap of $178.25 Million (AGI)

By William Tyler
rivertonroll.com
 10 days ago

SingularityNET (CURRENCY:AGI) traded up 21.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. In the last week, SingularityNET has traded 16.1% lower against the US dollar. One SingularityNET coin can currently be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000582 BTC on exchanges. SingularityNET has a total market cap of $178.25 million and approximately $1.17 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

rivertonroll.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Agi#Us Dollar#Currency#Agi#Busd#Matic#Theta#Drep#Btc#Mkr#Ftt#Blog Singularitynet Io#Singularitynet#Github#Singularity Net#Cryptocompare#Ethereum Or Bitcoin#Receive News Updates#Free Cryptobeat
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Bitcoin
News Break
Reddit
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
News Break
Twitter
Related
Stocksrivertonroll.com

Hush Market Capitalization Hits $3.05 Million (HUSH)

Hush (CURRENCY:HUSH) traded 11.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. In the last seven days, Hush has traded 50.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Hush has a market cap of $3.05 million and approximately $3,511.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hush coin can currently be bought for $0.29 or 0.00000865 BTC on major exchanges.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Phoenix Global (PHB) Price Hits $0.0058

Phoenix Global (CURRENCY:PHB) traded down 12.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. Phoenix Global has a total market cap of $20.78 million and $715,898.00 worth of Phoenix Global was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Phoenix Global has traded 34.4% lower against the dollar. One Phoenix Global coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0058 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges.
Marketsrivertonroll.com

Komodo Market Capitalization Tops $77.31 Million (KMD)

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. One Komodo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.61 or 0.00001808 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Komodo has traded down 43.4% against the U.S. dollar. Komodo has a total market cap of $77.31 million and approximately $6.45 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Power Ledger (POWR) Market Cap Achieves $52.96 Million

Power Ledger (CURRENCY:POWR) traded down 7.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 22nd. Over the last week, Power Ledger has traded down 40.6% against the dollar. Power Ledger has a market capitalization of $52.96 million and approximately $3.72 million worth of Power Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Power Ledger coin can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000353 BTC on popular exchanges.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Commercium (CMM) Market Capitalization Reaches $104,878.60

Commercium (CURRENCY:CMM) traded down 8.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 22nd. In the last seven days, Commercium has traded 27.7% lower against the dollar. One Commercium coin can currently be bought for about $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Commercium has a total market cap of $104,878.60 and $1.00 worth of Commercium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Stocksfinbold.com

Almost $200 billion infused into crypto markets within a day

The cryptocurrency market has witnessed a tremendous inflow of cash pour into the market in a single day, totaling $198.91 billion. Bitcoin has recovered slightly on Wednesday following a series of price drops over the previous several days that sent the cryptocurrency to its lowest point in 2021. The digital asset is currently back above $34,000 rallying by more than 10% and looks to be heading upwards after briefly falling below $29,000 on Tuesday.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Taklimakan Network Market Cap Reaches $47,266.47 (TAN)

Taklimakan Network (CURRENCY:TAN) traded up 13.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 23rd. Taklimakan Network has a market cap of $47,266.47 and approximately $13,102.00 worth of Taklimakan Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Taklimakan Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Taklimakan Network has traded down 17.1% against the US dollar.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

ChangeNOW Token (NOW) Reaches Market Cap of $1.90 Million

ChangeNOW Token (CURRENCY:NOW) traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 23rd. One ChangeNOW Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0228 or 0.00000068 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ChangeNOW Token has traded down 24.7% against the U.S. dollar. ChangeNOW Token has a market cap of $1.90 million and $674.00 worth of ChangeNOW Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Businesscoinjournal.net

Blockchain Capital closes funding capped at $300 million

San Francisco-based venture capital company Blockchain Capital has concluded its fifth fundraising. Blockchain Capital has secured $300 million from ‘Fund V’ led by money transfer and payment service provider PayPal and global payments technology company Visa. The round announced in a release issued yesterday was oversubscribed at the $300 million hard cap. The company’s fund V LP attracted a lot of investment, according to the release.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Arqma (ARQ) Market Capitalization Achieves $675,563.22

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded 10.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. One Arqma coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0703 or 0.00000210 BTC on popular exchanges. Arqma has a total market cap of $675,563.22 and $33,003.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Arqma has traded 82.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Stockscryptopotato.com

Bitcoin Recovers Over $5,000 as Crypto Market Cap Rebounds $200 Billion (Market Watch)

The crypto market cap has recovered over $200B in a day as bitcoin bounced off and added more than $5,000 of value. No boring days in crypto as bitcoin went through a roller-coaster with a few thousand-dollar moves down and up. The alternative coins also recovered some of the losses, with the entire market cap regaining $200 billion since yesterday’s low.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Ark (ARK) Market Cap Tops $92.31 Million

EOS (EOS) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00011171 BTC. Oxygen (OXY) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00004488 BTC. Credits (CS) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000102 BTC. Lamden (TAU)...
Stocksslatersentinel.com

Nebulas Price Reaches $0.29 on Top Exchanges (NAS)

Nebulas (CURRENCY:NAS) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. Nebulas has a total market cap of $17.31 million and approximately $3.81 million worth of Nebulas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nebulas coin can now be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00000892 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Nebulas has traded 33.8% lower against the dollar.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Havy (HAVY) Reaches Market Cap of $36,300.23

Havy (CURRENCY:HAVY) traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 22nd. During the last week, Havy has traded up 10% against the U.S. dollar. One Havy coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Havy has a market cap of $36,300.23 and $3,728.00 worth of Havy was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Chiliz (CHZ) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $620.29 Million

Chiliz (CURRENCY:CHZ) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. Chiliz has a market cap of $1.43 billion and approximately $620.29 million worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Chiliz has traded 26.2% lower against the US dollar. One Chiliz coin can now be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00000745 BTC on major exchanges.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

EFFORCE (WOZX) Market Cap Achieves $50.89 Million

EFFORCE (CURRENCY:WOZX) traded down 9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. EFFORCE has a market capitalization of $50.89 million and approximately $4.68 million worth of EFFORCE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, EFFORCE has traded down 28.8% against the US dollar. One EFFORCE coin can currently be purchased for about $0.49 or 0.00001498 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Stockscryptofinancialtimes.com

Cryptos to Buy on the Dip: ETH, XRP and BNB Are Definite Buys

The crypto market is being rocked the last few weeks with corrections. Whether it be Elon Musk or the Chinese government, it appears that regulation and energy fears are among the top factors leading to bearish downturns for the asset class. However, that’s not getting to crypto bulls today. With Twitter seeing #buythedip trending this afternoon, it’s readily apparent that this recent correction is not a reason for selloffs, but rather a chance to dive in at a discount.
Stockswatchlistnews.com

BitMart Token (BMX) Market Cap Reaches $23.58 Million

BitMart Token (CURRENCY:BMX) traded 12% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 22nd. BitMart Token has a total market cap of $23.58 million and approximately $7.16 million worth of BitMart Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BitMart Token has traded down 28.7% against the dollar. One BitMart Token coin can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000416 BTC on major exchanges.
Stockscoincodex.com

Crypto Market Tumbles as Bitcoin Falls Under $30,000

The total cryptocurrency market cap dropped by over 14% in the last 24 hours. The Bitcoin price fell below $30,000 before recovering slightly. Altcoin were hit much harder, resulting in Bitcoin dominance climbing to 46.5%. Cryptocurrency market sees further losses, Bitcoin briefly dips under $30,000. The cryptocurrency market has seen...