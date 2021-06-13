SingularityNET Reaches Market Cap of $178.25 Million (AGI)
SingularityNET (CURRENCY:AGI) traded up 21.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. In the last week, SingularityNET has traded 16.1% lower against the US dollar. One SingularityNET coin can currently be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000582 BTC on exchanges. SingularityNET has a total market cap of $178.25 million and approximately $1.17 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.