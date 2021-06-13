Cancel
Stocks

U Network Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.27 Million (UUU)

By Maria Luz-Campos
rivertonroll.com
 10 days ago

U Network (CURRENCY:UUU) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. U Network has a total market capitalization of $4.27 million and $128,424.00 worth of U Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, U Network has traded 14.1% lower against the dollar. One U Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

rivertonroll.com
Related
Stockswatchlistnews.com

BitMart Token (BMX) Market Cap Reaches $23.58 Million

BitMart Token (CURRENCY:BMX) traded 12% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 22nd. BitMart Token has a total market cap of $23.58 million and approximately $7.16 million worth of BitMart Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BitMart Token has traded down 28.7% against the dollar. One BitMart Token coin can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000416 BTC on major exchanges.
Stocksslatersentinel.com

BlitzPick (XBP) Hits Market Cap of $347,360.26

BlitzPick (CURRENCY:XBP) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 22nd. In the last week, BlitzPick has traded 27% lower against the U.S. dollar. BlitzPick has a market capitalization of $347,360.26 and $751.00 worth of BlitzPick was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BlitzPick coin can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Phoenix Global (PHB) Price Hits $0.0058

Phoenix Global (CURRENCY:PHB) traded down 12.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. Phoenix Global has a total market cap of $20.78 million and $715,898.00 worth of Phoenix Global was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Phoenix Global has traded 34.4% lower against the dollar. One Phoenix Global coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0058 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

ECOSC (ECU) Hits Market Cap of $8,619.81

ECOSC (CURRENCY:ECU) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. One ECOSC coin can currently be bought for about $0.0100 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, ECOSC has traded down 88.9% against the dollar. ECOSC has a total market capitalization of $8,619.81 and approximately $873.00 worth of ECOSC was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

BLOC.MONEY Market Cap Reaches $241,108.99 (BLOC)

BLOC.MONEY (CURRENCY:BLOC) traded 23.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. During the last week, BLOC.MONEY has traded up 90% against the US dollar. One BLOC.MONEY coin can now be purchased for $0.0129 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular exchanges. BLOC.MONEY has a total market cap of $241,108.99 and approximately $5,931.00 worth of BLOC.MONEY was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Zynecoin Hits Market Cap of $11.06 Million (ZYN)

Zynecoin (CURRENCY:ZYN) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 22nd. In the last seven days, Zynecoin has traded down 13% against the US dollar. One Zynecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.50 or 0.00001470 BTC on exchanges. Zynecoin has a market capitalization of $11.06 million and $134,690.00 worth of Zynecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Businesscoinjournal.net

Blockchain Capital closes funding capped at $300 million

San Francisco-based venture capital company Blockchain Capital has concluded its fifth fundraising. Blockchain Capital has secured $300 million from ‘Fund V’ led by money transfer and payment service provider PayPal and global payments technology company Visa. The round announced in a release issued yesterday was oversubscribed at the $300 million hard cap. The company’s fund V LP attracted a lot of investment, according to the release.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

ChangeNOW Token (NOW) Reaches Market Cap of $1.90 Million

ChangeNOW Token (CURRENCY:NOW) traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 23rd. One ChangeNOW Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0228 or 0.00000068 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ChangeNOW Token has traded down 24.7% against the U.S. dollar. ChangeNOW Token has a market cap of $1.90 million and $674.00 worth of ChangeNOW Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Arqma (ARQ) Market Capitalization Achieves $675,563.22

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded 10.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. One Arqma coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0703 or 0.00000210 BTC on popular exchanges. Arqma has a total market cap of $675,563.22 and $33,003.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Arqma has traded 82.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Currenciesbitcoinmagazine.com

First Mideast Bitcoin Fund Lists On Nasdaq Dubai Exchange

The Bitcoin Fund, a Canadian, closed-end bitcoin investment fund, became the first of its kind to trade in the Middle East after being listed on the Nasdaq Dubai Exchange, reported Bloomberg. With the Mideast listing, the fund intends to allow trading of its shares around the globe, around the clock.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

saffron.finance (SFI) Market Capitalization Reaches $25.14 Million

Saffron.finance (CURRENCY:SFI) traded down 21.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. Over the last seven days, saffron.finance has traded 37% lower against the U.S. dollar. saffron.finance has a market capitalization of $25.14 million and $1.92 million worth of saffron.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One saffron.finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $277.18 or 0.00867155 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Marketsslatersentinel.com

Injective Protocol (INJ) Achieves Market Capitalization of $180.07 Million

Injective Protocol (CURRENCY:INJ) traded 11.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. One Injective Protocol coin can currently be bought for $6.55 or 0.00020056 BTC on popular exchanges. Injective Protocol has a total market cap of $180.07 million and approximately $35.15 million worth of Injective Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Injective Protocol has traded down 23.5% against the US dollar.
Stocksslatersentinel.com

Nebulas Price Reaches $0.29 on Top Exchanges (NAS)

Nebulas (CURRENCY:NAS) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. Nebulas has a total market cap of $17.31 million and approximately $3.81 million worth of Nebulas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nebulas coin can now be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00000892 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Nebulas has traded 33.8% lower against the dollar.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

USDx stablecoin (USDX) Market Cap Reaches $7.07 Million

USDx stablecoin (CURRENCY:USDX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 21st. One USDx stablecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00008734 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, USDx stablecoin has traded down 0.3% against the dollar. USDx stablecoin has a total market cap of $7.07 million and approximately $5,513.00 worth of USDx stablecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Marketsrivertonroll.com

Bitcoin Gold Price Tops $38.81 on Top Exchanges (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded 20.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 21st. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be bought for approximately $38.81 or 0.00118423 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Gold has a market cap of $679.74 million and approximately $44.53 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded down 35.2% against the U.S. dollar.
Stocksbaseballnewssource.com

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $276,288.00

Ripio Credit Network (CURRENCY:RCN) traded 24.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 22nd. During the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded down 42% against the dollar. One Ripio Credit Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0335 or 0.00000113 BTC on major exchanges. Ripio Credit Network has a total market capitalization of $17.03 million and approximately $276,288.00 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Isiklar Coin (ISIKC) Market Cap Hits $1.40 Million

Isiklar Coin (CURRENCY:ISIKC) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 22nd. During the last seven days, Isiklar Coin has traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar. Isiklar Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.40 million and $314,592.00 worth of Isiklar Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Isiklar Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.36 or 0.00001201 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

YFDAI.FINANCE Hits Market Cap of $3.81 Million (YF-DAI)

YFDAI.FINANCE (CURRENCY:YF-DAI) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. In the last seven days, YFDAI.FINANCE has traded down 34.4% against the dollar. YFDAI.FINANCE has a market cap of $3.81 million and approximately $1.41 million worth of YFDAI.FINANCE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YFDAI.FINANCE coin can currently be bought for $956.58 or 0.02947790 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Stockscryptofinancialtimes.com

DCG to Buy $50M in Shares of Grayscale’s Ethereum Classic Trust

Digital Currency Group (DCG), the parent company of crypto asset manager Grayscale Investments, said it plans to purchase up to $50 million in shares of the latter’s Ethereum Classic Trust. According to the Monday announcement, DCG – which is also the parent company of CoinDesk – will fund the purchases...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Einsteinium (EMC2) Market Cap Reaches $8.12 Million

Einsteinium (CURRENCY:EMC2) traded down 23.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 22nd. Einsteinium has a market capitalization of $8.12 million and $150,626.00 worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Einsteinium coin can now be bought for about $0.0366 or 0.00000123 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Einsteinium has traded down 62.9% against the dollar.