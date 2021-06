EIX has been the topic of several other research reports. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Edison International from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on Edison International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Edison International from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Edison International from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut Edison International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.33.