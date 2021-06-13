Juggernaut Price Hits $1.06 on Top Exchanges (JGN)
Juggernaut (CURRENCY:JGN) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. One Juggernaut coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.06 or 0.00003009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Juggernaut has traded 26.5% lower against the dollar. Juggernaut has a total market cap of $42.02 million and $1.71 million worth of Juggernaut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.rivertonroll.com