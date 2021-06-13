Bottos Tops One Day Trading Volume of $71,463.00 (BTO)
Bottos (CURRENCY:BTO) traded up 12.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. One Bottos coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bottos has traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar. Bottos has a market cap of $1.02 million and approximately $71,463.00 worth of Bottos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.rivertonroll.com