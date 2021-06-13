FedoraCoin (TIPS) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

Smoothy (CURRENCY:SMTY) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. Smoothy has a total market cap of $1.55 million and $468,332.00 worth of Smoothy was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Smoothy has traded down 3.3% against the US dollar. One Smoothy coin can now be purchased for $0.30 or 0.00000939 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.