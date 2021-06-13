Cancel
FedoraCoin (TIPS) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

By Rob Hiaasen
rivertonroll.com
 10 days ago

FedoraCoin (CURRENCY:TIPS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. In the last seven days, FedoraCoin has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar. One FedoraCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. FedoraCoin has a total market capitalization of $4.33 million and approximately $152,774.00 worth of FedoraCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

rivertonroll.com
