Marlin Reaches Market Capitalization of $64.10 Million (POND)
Marlin (CURRENCY:POND) traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. Over the last week, Marlin has traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Marlin has a market capitalization of $64.10 million and approximately $12.62 million worth of Marlin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Marlin coin can now be purchased for $0.0870 or 0.00000248 BTC on major exchanges.rivertonroll.com