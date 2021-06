Teza Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 35.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,941 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 2,764 shares during the quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.