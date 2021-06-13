Cancel
Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) to Announce $1.02 Earnings Per Share

By Steve Reilly
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWall Street brokerages predict that Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) will announce $1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Triumph Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.94 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.13. Triumph Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.25 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 308%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 19th.

