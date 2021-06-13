BlackCoin Trading Up 3.8% Over Last 7 Days (BLK)
BlackCoin (CURRENCY:BLK) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 12th. One BlackCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0790 or 0.00000222 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, BlackCoin has traded 3.8% higher against the dollar. BlackCoin has a total market capitalization of $4.79 million and $1.05 million worth of BlackCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.rivertonroll.com