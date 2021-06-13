BlackCoin Trading Up 3.8% Over Last 7 Days (BLK)

HeroNode (CURRENCY:HER) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. During the last week, HeroNode has traded down 21.8% against the U.S. dollar. One HeroNode coin can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. HeroNode has a market capitalization of $412,160.55 and $5.00 worth of HeroNode was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.