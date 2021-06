Ubisoft unveiled the E32021 event, shortly after revealing details about which games it plans to touch during the show. From the upcoming world premiere of Tom Clancy games to the latest updates on Assassin’s Creed Valhara, Watch Dogs: Legion and more, fans are attending shows that seem to have a lot of news about Ubisoft games now and in the future. If you don’t want to miss it, here’s everything you need to know about how to watch and what to expect.