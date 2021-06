Julian Rodriguez has won in boxing throughout his life. An injury slowed his progress to the top, but a win against Jose Pedraza would up his status. When Julian Rodriguez began competing as an 8-year-old in boxing, he made a habit of winning. He won numerous national titles between 2012 and 2013, is an undefeated professional, but control of his career was taken away when a serious injury brought his career to a sudden stop.