The Tragic Truth About Dee Dee Ramone's Childhood

Although most fans will first think of Joey Ramone's sneering, hiccuping vocal delivery or Johnny Ramone's furious downstrokes on guitar when looking back on the Ramones' legacy as American punk pioneers, others will readily bring up the tight rhythm section of bassist Dee Dee Ramone and the various drummers who sat behind the kit during the band's 22-year run. It was Dee Dee who was responsible for the signature "One, two, three, four!" shout that kicked off many a Ramones song. And while it's commonplace nowadays for musicians to gravitate toward rap after getting bored with rock, Dee Dee was ahead of the curve; according to The A.V. Club, he debuted a rap alter-ego called Dee Dee King in the late '80s and even released an album under that name. (Suffice to say, he was far from his generation's equivalent to Post Malone.)