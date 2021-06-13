Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Alabama State

Alabama Women's Track and Field Places Fourth at 2021 NCAA Outdoor Championships

By Joey Blackwell
Posted by 
BamaCentral
BamaCentral
 10 days ago

For the first time since 1987, Alabama women's track and field finished on the podium at the NCAA Women's Outdoor Track and Field Championships, with the Crimson Tide placing fourth on the final day of competition in Eugene, Ore.

Alabama finished with 31 total points, giving the program its third-highest finish in program history since it finished second in back-to-back years in 1986 and 1987.

“I’m just super proud of this team," Crimson Tide coach Dan Waters said in a statement. "They scrapped and fought for every point and that is what put us on the podium today for the first time in 34 years. Even when things didn’t go our way, our ladies kept after it, staying focused and hungry.

"Overall, our women had an amazing year all the way through and I’m extremely thankful to our athletes, our coaches and staff, and really everyone who sacrificed so much so we could enjoy the success we’ve had along the way.”

Tamara Clark led the way with a pair of top-three finishes on Saturday. She was second in the 200 meters with a 22.17, finishing just five hundredths of a second out of first. She finished third in the 100 meters earlier in the day with a 10.88. Clark along with Daija Lampkin, D’Jai Baker and Christal Mosley started the day by taking sixth in the 4x100-meter relay in a time of 43.99.

Mercy Chelangat, who took second in the 10,000 meters on Thursday to get the Tide on the scoreboard, scored again on Saturday, taking fifth in the 5,000 meters with a time of 15:33.20. Amaris Tyynismaa tallied Alabama’s first individual points of the day, taking seventh in the 1,500 meters after running a 4:11.56.

"I can’t say enough about Tamara and the incredible season she’s had, and the way she competed every time she came to the line," Waters said. "This was Mercy’s first outdoor season and she was spectacular all the way through. She ran so tough in both the 10,000 and 5,000 and gutted it out there at the end today to give us a chance to make the podium. She is just going to going to get better as she goes along."

Here are the Crimson Tide's highlights from the final day of competition, courtesy of Alabama athletics:

Alabama Nationally

  • Finishing fourth in 2021 marked the UA women’s fifth top-five outdoor finish since the first women’s NCAA Championships in 1982, and their second top-10 finish in a row after taking seventh in 2019
  • The women’s fourth-place finish came just a day after Robert Dunning won the 110-meter hurdles to lift the Alabama men into 13th place in the Men’s NCAA Outdoor Championships
  • Alabama’s men finished seventh and the women were 16th at the 2021 NCAA Indoor Championships, giving the Tide top-20 finishes indoor and outdoor for both the men and the women for the second championship season in a row (there were no NCAA track and field championships in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic)
  • Alabama’s women also finished eighth at the NCAA Cross Country Championships
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UyXsr_0aSkEOOd00
BamaCentral

BamaCentral

Birmingham, AL
324
Followers
745
Post
47K+
Views
ABOUT

BamaCentral is a FanNation channel covering University of Alabama athletics

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Eugene, OR
Local
Alabama Sports
Eugene, OR
Sports
State
Alabama State
Local
Oregon Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Track And Field#Ncaa Championships#Athletics#Ua#Men
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Track & Field
News Break
NCAA
News Break
Sports
Related
New York City, NYPosted by
The Hill

Five takeaways from New York's primaries

Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams has a sizable lead in New York City’s Democratic mayoral primary after voters in the nation’s biggest city went to the polls Tuesday. As of noon Wednesday, Adams, a former police captain, had roughly 32 percent of the vote in the multicandidate field, with civil rights lawyer Maya Wiley almost 10 percentage points behind him and former Sanitation Commissioner Kathryn Garcia a close third.
ChinaPosted by
Reuters

What people are saying about closure of Hong Kong's Apple Daily

HONG KONG, June 23 (Reuters) - Hong Kong pro-democracy newspaper Apple Daily is set to print one million copies of its last edition on Thursday, after a year in which it was raided by police and its tycoon owner and other staff were arrested under a national security law. read more.
CelebritiesABC News

Britney Spears pleads for judge to end 13-year conservatorship: 'I just want my life back'

Britney Spears pleaded for an end to her conservatorship as she addressed a courtroom on Wednesday, saying, "I just want my life back." All parties involved in Spears' conservatorship appeared remotely for the June 23 hearing, which took place today with Judge Brenda J. Penny presiding. During the hearing, Spears said she has been "traumatized" and "depressed" due to the conservatorship, telling the court, "I cry every day."