There are 200 different species of bees in St. Louis

Another day, another dead body. This one just happened to be in our hedges. I received a call Saturday shortly after noon. It was the guy who usually cuts our grass. “French, I have some bad news,” he said. In his slight pause, my mind raced through all the emergencies, minor and major, he could be calling about. Maintenance issues. The death of a neighborhood elder. My house. My family. “They found a dead body outside The Sanctuary.”