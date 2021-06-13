‘Armed & Dangerous’ suspect wanted after high speed chase ends in College Station

College Station police are looking for a man they said is “armed and dangerous” after a high speed chase in Grimes County ended in south College Station.

The suspect is 33-year-old Matthew Forrest Jarrett. He’s a white male, 6’2”, 150 lbs. Jarrett has distinguishable tattoos on his face and neck, including “Mamma Tried” over his eye brows.

He was last seen wearing a white tank top, gray shorts and a flat bill hat.

Police are searching Edelweiss area which is surrounded by Rock Prairie Road, Victoria Avenue, Graham Road, and Wellborn Road.

Jarrett is suspected of driving a stolen car that led police on a chase from Navasota to College Station.

According to the Grimes County Sheriff’s Office, Navasota police got a call about someone in a car flashing a gun.

Around 7 p.m., police spotted a car matching the description and tried to stop it.

The driver took off and headed north on Hwy 6.

At one point, Jarrett was going over 100 mph.

A Grimes County Deputy chased the car into College Station.

Just before 8 p.m., the chase ended on Graham between Wellborn and Brandenberg Lane.

Jarrett got out and ran.

A passenger surrendered to the Grimes County Deputy. He was released at the scene, according to College Station police.

If you see Jarrett, you are asked to call 911.

According to jail records, Jarrett has been arrested in Brazos County eight times since 2005 for charges ranging from drugs and theft to burglary. The most recent arrest was in March 2020 for burglary of a habitation.

Jarrett was indicted last month in Coryell County for bail jumping and failure to appear, according to published reports.

