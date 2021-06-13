Cancel
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Nightbirde

By Camille Moore
Cover picture for the articleAmerica’s Got Talent is easily one of the most intense talent competition shows on TV. So it goes without saying that even the most talented acts can get a little nervous before they perform. However, when Nightbirde took the stage, it was clear that she was confident and ready to put on a memorable show. Not only did Nightbirde put on a gold buzzer-worthy performance by singing a song of her own, but her story of battling cancer also warmed the judges’ hearts. Although her chances of surviving cancer are statistically low, Nightbirde has no plans to give up her fight. Continue reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Nightbirde from America’s Got Talent.

