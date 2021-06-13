Cancel
Baltimore, MD

Man found shot to death in Penn North Saturday night; killing ends Baltimore’s weeklong stretch without a homicide

By Christina Tkacik, Baltimore Sun
The Baltimore Sun
The Baltimore Sun
 10 days ago
The Baltimore Police patch Ulysses Muñoz

Baltimore police said they found a man shot to death in the Penn North neighborhood Saturday night, snapping a streak of more than a week without a homicide in the city.

The man was found unresponsive with apparent gunshot wounds in the 2200 block of Reisterstown Road around 9:30 p.m.

Medics pronounced him dead at the scene. Police did not immediately provide the man’s age or additional details about the killing.

Baltimore has seen 145 homicides so far this year. Before Saturday night’s deadly shooting, the last homicide occurred the night of June 4. There were several nonfatal shootings during that span, but such a lull in fatal violence is rare.

Homicide detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

