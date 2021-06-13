MDOT SHA truck driver from Baltimore dies after being pinned to trailer

Police and labor officials are investigating an industrial accident Saturday in Glen Burnie that killed a state employee from Baltimore.

Maryland State Police said Michael T. Spencer Sr., 54, of Baltimore, a truck driver with the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration, was pinned to his truck while an excavator driver attempted to load a concrete barrier from the shoulder of the road onto the trailer of his truck.

The accident happened while Spencer’s vehicle, an MDOT SHA truck trailer, was parked on northbound MD-10, Arundel Expressway, at MD-648, Baltimore Annapolis Boulevard.

Spencer was taken to the University of Maryland Baltimore Washington Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead just before 1 p.m.

The driver of the excavator, Sherman M. Offer, 53, of Upper Marlboro, was also taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said no charges have been filed in the incident, but that Maryland State Police as well as officials with Maryland Occupational Safety and Health will conduct an investigation into its cause.