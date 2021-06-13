Cancel
Liam Payne planning to make short movie about experience at Alcoholics Anonymous

 10 days ago

Video LoadingVideo UnavailableClick to playTap to playThe video will auto-play soon8CancelPlay now. Celeb obsessed? Get a daily dose of showbiz gossip direct to your inbox. Invalid EmailSomething went wrong, please try again later.Sign upWhen you subscribe we will use the information you provide to send you these newsletters. Your information will be used in accordance with ourPrivacy Notice.Thank you for subscribingWe have more newslettersShow meSee ourprivacy notice.

‘It was poisonous,’ Liam Payne says of his devotion to ‘drugs and alcohol’ during his time as a part of ‘One Direction.’

Liam Payne has spoken out about his battles with addiction and mental illness. “I didn’t like myself at all” during his early boy band days, which he said were filled with “pills and drink” and “moments of suicidal ideation,” according to the “One Direction” alum. “There are just some stuff I’ve definitely never spoken about,” the 27-year-old told Steven Bartle, host of “The Diary of a CEO” podcast. Sunday was the day that. “It was a dreadful, god awful, horrid situation. It was an issue.”
Liam Payne Discusses Alcohol Issues

Liam Payne opened up on The Diary of a CEO podcast on Sunday, June 6th, about experiencing suicidal ideation and alcohol issues during his time in One Direction. The former boy band singer shared, "I was worried how far my rock bottom was going to be. Where's rock bottom for me? And you would never have seen it. I'm very good at hiding it. No one would ever have seen it."
Liam Payne reveals he’s working on short film

From boy band to movie star! Liam Payne has revealed he will star in a short film. While appearing on The Diary of a CEO podcast, the 27-year-old singer opened up about the project that he’s been working on. “I’ve been working on something for a while…and it’s funny that...
Liam Payne Will Star In Short Film Based On His AA Experiences

Liam Payne has revealed some exciting news – he’ll be starring in a short film!. The 27-year-old singer shared the news on a podcast following his breakup with girlfriend Maya Henry. Click inside to get all the details about Liam’s upcoming project…. In his interview with the “Diary of a...
Liam Payne Reveals His Experience With 'Severe' Suicidal Thoughts, Sobriety Struggles

Liam Payne reveals there was more behind the glitz and glamour in his early days of fame. The former One Direction member shares that he went through a period of heavy addiction and "severe" suicidal thoughts during his time with the popular boy band. While visiting Steven Bartlett's Diary of a CEO podcast, the star posted a few photos of him back in the band days showing the difference in his size from then and currently. "My face was 10 times bigger than it is now. The problem was, the best way to secure us was to lock us in a room, and what is in the room? A minibar," he told the host.
One Route: Liam Payne particulars struggles with ‘suicidal ideas’ throughout band’s fame | Music | Leisure – NEWPAPER24

One Route: Liam Payne particulars struggles with ‘suicidal ideas’ throughout band’s fame | Music | Leisure. Liam has been fairly vocal about his experiences whereas he was in One Route through the years. The 27-year-old singer just lately opened up about how issues received unhealthy for him throughout lockdown after he began indulging “unhealthy habits”. This, he stated, was one thing he had handled earlier than previously throughout his time within the band.
Cheryl comforts Liam Payne after Maya Henry split

She’s lived a seriously low-key life over the past 15 months, almost entirely stepping away from the spotlight. But last week, Cheryl made a welcome return, posting a selfie and a group snap with her glam squad alongside the caption, “We back.” The 37 year old didn’t share any details about the secret project she was working on, but it didn’t skip anyone’s attention that her timing was impeccable, as days earlier, her ex Liam Payne had revealed that he’d split from his fiancée Maya Henry.
Liam Payne Got Real About Hitting "Rock Bottom" Mentally While In 1D

Not everything about being in a wildly successful boy band is fun and games — few musicians know more about that than the five men who comprised One Direction. 1D has been on indefinite hiatus since 2015, but every now and then, one of the group’s members speaks on their individual experience being in one of the biggest boy bands of all time. Recently, Liam Payne’s quotes about suicidal ideation while in One Direction broke my heart.
Liam Payne tells fans his £5million mansion is leaking after unveiling new blond ‘do

Video LoadingVideo UnavailableClick to playTap to playThe video will auto-play soon8CancelPlay now. Celeb obsessed? Get a daily dose of showbiz gossip direct to your inbox. Invalid EmailSomething went wrong, please try again later.Sign upWhen you subscribe we will use the information you provide to send you these newsletters. Your information will be used in accordance with ourPrivacy Notice.Thank you for subscribingWe have more newslettersShow meSee ourprivacy notice.
One Direction's Liam Payne reveals new blonde hair transformation

Former One Direction star Liam Payne has unveiled his new bleach blonde hair, just a few days after announcing his split from fiancée Maya Henry. The 'Strip That Down' singer took to his Instagram Story on Thursday (June 17) to share a photo of himself sporting the light, super short close crop – which is a far cry from the brunette quiff he had beforehand and the lockdown curls he had before that.
Liam Payne details hitting ‘rock bottom’ with drugs and alcohol

Liam Payne said he hit “rock bottom” during his time in One Direction due to his use of drugs and alcohol. “I was worried how far my rock bottom was going to be. Where’s rock bottom for me? And you would never have seen it. I’m very good at hiding it,” Payne, 27, said on the “Diary of a CEO” podcast on Monday. “No one would ever have seen it.”