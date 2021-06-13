Liam Payne planning to make short movie about experience at Alcoholics Anonymous

Liam Payne reveals there was more behind the glitz and glamour in his early days of fame. The former One Direction member shares that he went through a period of heavy addiction and "severe" suicidal thoughts during his time with the popular boy band. While visiting Steven Bartlett's Diary of a CEO podcast, the star posted a few photos of him back in the band days showing the difference in his size from then and currently. "My face was 10 times bigger than it is now. The problem was, the best way to secure us was to lock us in a room, and what is in the room? A minibar," he told the host.