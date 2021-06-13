Liam Payne planning to make short movie about experience at Alcoholics Anonymous
Video LoadingVideo UnavailableClick to playTap to playThe video will auto-play soon8CancelPlay now. Celeb obsessed? Get a daily dose of showbiz gossip direct to your inbox. Invalid EmailSomething went wrong, please try again later.Sign upWhen you subscribe we will use the information you provide to send you these newsletters. Your information will be used in accordance with ourPrivacy Notice.Thank you for subscribingWe have more newslettersShow meSee ourprivacy notice.www.samfordcrimson.com