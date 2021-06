(Fargo, ND) -- Arson investigators were called out to a 2-alarm fire that broke out at an abandoned home. This happened shortly after midnight in the 3600 Block of River Drive South in Fargo. When crews arrived on the scene, the found flames shooting from the roof, and the house about to collapse. Firefighters were able to bring the blaze under control in about 45 minutes. No word on what caused it, but an arson K-9 unit was sent to the scene to investigate. The house was abandoned and was scheduled for demolition.