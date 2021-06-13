O’Gorman’s Hannah Ronsiek Commits To Colorado State

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - O’Gorman senior-to-be Hannah Ronsiek has committed to play her college basketball at Colorado State. As a junior last year at O’Gorman the 5′11′' Ronsiek averaged more than 13 points and just under six rebounds per game with 62 steals to earn All-State honors. She’s the second in her family to play Division One basketball, joining sister Emma who just finished her freshman year at Creighton.