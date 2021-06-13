Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colorado State

O’Gorman’s Hannah Ronsiek Commits To Colorado State

By Zach Borg
dakotanewsnow.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - O’Gorman senior-to-be Hannah Ronsiek has committed to play her college basketball at Colorado State. As a junior last year at O’Gorman the 5′11′' Ronsiek averaged more than 13 points and just under six rebounds per game with 62 steals to earn All-State honors. She’s the second in her family to play Division One basketball, joining sister Emma who just finished her freshman year at Creighton.

www.dakotanewsnow.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado College Sports
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Basketball
Local
Colorado Sports
City
Fort Collins, CO
Local
Colorado College Basketball
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Creighton#S D Lrb#Division One#Usd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Creighton University
News Break
College Sports
News Break
College Basketball
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
Mahanoy City, PAPosted by
Reuters

Cheerleader prevails at U.S. Supreme Court in free speech case

June 23 (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday ruled in favor of a Pennsylvania teenager who sued after a profanity-laced social media post got her banished from her high school's cheerleading squad in a closely watched free speech case, but it declined to outright bar public schools from regulating off-campus speech.
New York City, NYPosted by
The Hill

Five takeaways from New York's primaries

Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams has a sizable lead in New York City’s Democratic mayoral primary after voters in the nation’s biggest city went to the polls Tuesday. As of noon Wednesday, Adams, a former police captain, had roughly 32 percent of the vote in the multicandidate field, with civil rights lawyer Maya Wiley almost 10 percentage points behind him and former Sanitation Commissioner Kathryn Garcia a close third.
ChinaPosted by
Reuters

What people are saying about closure of Hong Kong's Apple Daily

HONG KONG, June 23 (Reuters) - Hong Kong pro-democracy newspaper Apple Daily is set to print one million copies of its last edition on Thursday, after a year in which it was raided by police and its tycoon owner and other staff were arrested under a national security law. read more.